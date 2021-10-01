Empires 2021 Whole Health Heroes Awards focus on innovation, economic recovery





A year ago, in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis in New York, Empire BlueCross BlueShield announced the first Empire Whole Health Heroes award, an extraordinary number of essential workers, healthcare providers, nonprofits, and businesses. Empireed leadership. Improves New Yorker health, wellness and safety under the most difficult conditions.

Pandemics require continued vigilance, but the city’s outlook will change significantly this year, thanks to effective vaccines and other public health measures.

President Alan J. Murray said: And CEO, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield.

According to Murray, this year’s Empire Hall Health Heroes Awards offers an opportunity to honor New Yorkers demonstrating leadership and commitment to the reopening of New York City.

“We need to remain aware of the people who are making a difference in our community. Empires are excited to find the next class of Empire Hall Health Heroes. In communities of different disciplines. I’m looking forward to people doing exciting work, “says Murray.

Valuable lesson

Indeed, the last 18 months have taught many valuable lessons. The pandemic highlighted the importance of having a clear purpose and mission, thus emphasizing the company’s commitment to promoting the overall health of its members and strengthening all New Yorkers.

“Through the pandemic, we have focused on all of the different levers we can pull to carry out this mission,” Murray said.

Empire seized new opportunities for innovation by addressing pandemics directly, while simplifying network strategies, adopting virtual care and pursuing data integration with providers.

Perhaps most notably, the pandemic shutdown has led to openness in virtual care innovations that previously haven’t really caught up with consumers and providers.

“A group that may have hated technology in the past was working on a wide variety of solutions,” Murray said. “Whether it’s a paper-keeping doctor or a member learning how to use a smartphone, the Covid-19 crisis has pushed these types of people out of the comfort zone and gathered to use technology. I saw it. It’s a whole new way. “

Prior to Covid, technology was primarily used for acute care. For example, to determine if someone needs to go to the emergency room or if they can wait until the next day. During the pandemic, both doctors and patients realized that telemedicine could play a much broader role.

“People found the incredible convenience of talking to a doctor in their pajamas on the couch,” Murray said. “People don’t wait for emergency treatment to begin in the morning, or worse, instead of spending hours in the ER for something that isn’t really urgent, they give the necessary advice on the spot. I loved getting it. To be honest, the ghosts of picking up Covid in emergency treatment and ER also played a big role. Why take the risk? “

But the expansion of virtual care is just the beginning. Empire’s parent company Anthem, Inc. Considers itself more than a health insurance company. Rather, it sees the opportunity to be more widely involved as a health platform and a reliable lifetime health partner.

One of AnthemLink’s new products, launched in January 2021 (for example, only available in small group segments that include small businesses with less than 100 employees), is an innovation that seamlessly connects Empire’s high quality. Integrated products. , High-performance network with digital innovation. Empire’s award-winning mobile app, Sydney Health, gives members access to the most cost-effective care in the most appropriate settings, as well as tools to help manage their health and wellness. Includes text-based chat and secure interactive video. AI power symptom checker that guides consumers to the most appropriate treatment, digital lifestyle coaching and digital maternity support.

Data interchange

Murray said real-time, two-way data exchange between stakeholders, such as health insurance plans and care providers, is needed to take the next step in the digital revolution in healthcare.

In 2020, Empire set a goal to allow 80% of its members to connect to real-time admission, discharge, and transfer notifications and access electronic medical record data by the end of 2022. In the long run, Empire is also working on offering to providers. Improve or automate processes such as pre-approval by automating data-driven member insights across different EMR systems and some aspects of the provider’s workflow.

“When stakeholders have secure access to both individual consumer information and population-level data, medical systems reduce administrative delays, reduce costs, and provide more practical insights. That works more effectively for consumers and their healthcare providers, “says Murray.

Anthem’s HealthOS platform, the industry’s first, is a comprehensive cloud-based platform for payers and providers. Leverage a huge data pool to provide predictive analytics. AI-driven tools; machine learning; more management efficiency; more stable insights in real time to create proactive and personalized solutions.

“Healthcare systems require these types of upgrades to create a new kind of healthcare ecosystem. It serves all New Yorkers. It works with innovation. It’s a perfect example of how to significantly improve the method, “Murray added.

While Empire has focused on innovation to improve overall health, insurers are unique in that many individuals and institutions use the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic to help them win the local economy. We recognize that we are devising creative and effective solutions for. All New Yorkers — Going in a productive and healthy direction.

“This year’s vibrancy is actually drawing from what we learned last year to drive innovation. I’ve seen many other New Yorkers doing the same. I want to recognize this.” Said Murray.

For this year’s Whole Health Heroes, Empire will be nominated in three categories:

Health Care Whole Health Heroes: Healthcare delivery leaders or professional services / technology leaders supporting the healthcare sector (nurses, doctors, EMTs, etc.) Business Whole Health Heroes: Private sector leaders (CEOs, business owners / executives) , HR Director, etc.) Essential Whole Health Heroes: Leaders of Essential Services (Infrastructure, Transportation, Emergency Services (Police, Fire), Warehouse and Delivery, Critical Manufacturing, Food and Agriculture, Government and Community Based Services (Childcare, etc.)) )

For more information on the Whole Health Hero nomination, please visit https://www.crainsnewyork.com/wholehealth2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crainsnewyork.com/crains-content-studio/empires-2021-whole-health-heroes-awards-focus-innovation-economic-recovery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos