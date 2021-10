How E-Commerce Businesses Can Benefit From VPN Tools — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Last year’s events changed so many elements of our lives, both personally and professionally.

Many businesses may never operate in the same way, but with increasing awareness of social distance, some restrictions still remain.

Of course, another reason companies run differently is because of their success during the pandemic.

Changing e-commerce situation

E-commerce isn’t the only thing that has changed with a pandemic. According to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, people are now heavily dependent on the Internet for news, health-related information and digital entertainment.

This results from the behavioral changes caused by the pandemic and the subsequent impact on our lives.

However, shopping has changed most dramatically, with online sales increasing in almost every product category, according to UN data.

Products related to gardening, DIY and electronics have seen the largest increase in online sales as many of us have adapted to the new life we ​​spend primarily at home.

As a result, many companies with poor online services had to adapt or face out of business.

How the company adapted

While the need for a physical store business to increase its online presence was clear, it was also important for the e-commerce business to adapt in the face of rapid pace changes in this sector.

Strengthening the security of both customers and businesses is an important consideration, and many methods have been implemented to achieve this.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): This requires additional input from the user before accessing sensitive data such as stored contacts and bank details. This could be a code sent to the user’s mobile phone or a series of memorable questions.

Leverage an e-commerce platform: Running an e-commerce business through a uniquely designed website can expose you to attacks from hackers. With the availability of several e-commerce platforms, you can choose a platform with the right approach to security.

Use virtual private networks: VPNs encrypt data on public networks and mask information to prevent malicious users from poaching information through them. If you and your staff process large amounts of data, VPN is a cost-effective way to increase security in one fell swoop.

Benefits of VPN

Security: Keeping your data safe doesn’t just reassure your existing customers. It may persuade a new person to pick up your product or service.

Convenient: Install VPN technology on your Android, desktop computer and other smartphones to stay secure on the move.

Versatile: VPNs can provide more than just security. For example, the ability to set up your network in different regions can show what your offerings look like to different customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/10/1/how-e-commerce-businesses-can-benefit-from-vpn-tools

