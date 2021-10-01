Nursing homes experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in August 2021 than in other countries





Long-term care staff and residents were hit particularly hard by the first year of the pandemic, accounting for 31% of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States as of June 30, 2021. In the winter of 2020-2021, weekly cases and deaths in long-term care facilities (including long-term care facilities, life support facilities, ICF / IID, and other settings) declined, and 2021 just before the rapid epidemic. It reached a record low in June. Increased national cases and deaths due to delta mutations. When the Delta spread across the United States in the summer of 2021, much of the focus was on infants at risk during the new school year. However, according to the CDC, older Americans, especially those over the age of 85, continued to be at increased risk of death from COVID-19 compared to younger Americans as the Delta surged. This data note analyzes data from federal nursing homes to determine the ongoing impact of pandemics on COVID-19 cases and staff and resident mortality. See Method Box for more information.

Nursing homes across the United States reported approximately 1,800 COVID-19 deaths between residents and staff in August 2021, with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the month since February 2021. Many have steadily increased from the approximately 350 deaths reported in July 2021 (Figure 1). This surge in total COVID-19 deaths has been a sustained decline since the CMS implemented a pharmacy partnership for long-term care, even if there were still COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes in August 2021. Pattern is reversed. It is well below the peak of over 22,000 seen in December 2020 (Table 1).

Deaths from COVID-19 increased more rapidly in nursing homes from July to August 2021 than everyone else in the area. The death toll of 19 people in the community doubled over the same period (Table 1). During this period, mortality rates were higher for nursing home residents than for nursing home staff (423% vs. 274%). The majority of COVID-19 deaths occurred outside nursing homes in July and August, but the high rate of increase within nursing homes meant that residents and staff in these environments died during delta surges. There is a risk of doing the latest waves.

Cases of COVID-19 increased more rapidly in nursing homes than in the community. Nursing home cases increased by 440% (9,000 to 48,800) between July and August 2021 and more resident cases (483%, from 3,200) than staff cases (416%, increased from 5,700 to 29,600). The increase was slightly higher (up to 19,000). .. Non-nursing home cases increased by 224% over the same period, from 1.3 million to 4.2 million (Table 1). Like COVID-19 deaths, the majority of COVID-19 cases occurred outside the nursing home. However, the high rate of increase in nursing home cases indicates a link between community spread and virus spread in nursing homes.

While recent news reports have focused on the impact of pandemics on children and unvaccinated adults, pandemics continue to affect the elderly and disabled in a disproportionate manner. The CDC recently approved additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for a large number of additional populations, including residents of long-term care facilities. This will make booster shots available to people living in nursing homes. In addition, the Biden administration recently announced a staff vaccination obligation for nursing homes. As of mid-September 2021, approximately 84% of all nursing home residents and 64% of all nursing home staff have been vaccinated. Vaccine and booster combinations may reverse the recent trend of increasing cases and mortality within nursing homes, but continued spread in the community continues to affect residents and staff. increase.

This analysis uses federal data on coronavirus cases and deaths in nursing homes, including weekly data from mid-May 2020 to August 29, 2021. The data is rolled up to the monthly level and each month’s data represents 4-5. Data for several weeks. This analysis excludes suspicious cases from the definition of nursing home cases between residents and staff. Community case and mortality data is calculated based on the number of nationwide cases and mortality from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center minus nursing home cases and mortality. This adjustment takes into account the possibility of endogeneity (ie, cases in nursing homes or deaths that contribute to COVID-19 cases and mortality patterns across the country). Federal data includes only federal-approved nursing home data. Therefore, this analysis does not include data on other long-term care environments such as life support facilities, home care facilities, group homes, and intermediate care facilities.

Previous analyzes used state-reported data on long-term care case cases and mortality. It represents a more comprehensive set of facilities. Due to the reduced regularity of reporting and the inconsistency of state overtime, this analysis uses federal data to identify cases and mortality trends in nursing homes since June 2020. I can figure it out.

