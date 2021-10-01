Doorbell for all Google users? – Geek reviews





The Nest Hello doorbell has long been a doorbell for Google / Nest users. However, the installation process can be difficult, which increases the cost of entry. That’s where the new Nest Doorbell (battery) comes in. It’s almost the same as NestHello, but it’s easier to install and less expensive.

I’ve been using Nest Hello, renamed to “Nest Doorbell (wired)” for several months, and I like it. My house is old (built in 1953) and the doorbell wiring was shot when I bought the house. So I hired an expert to install the Nest Doorbell (wired), but even he couldn’t get it to work properly. To connect a traditional power cable to the Nest Doorbell (wired) and skip the chimes built into the house, you had to make a hole in the wall.

Had the Nest Doorbell (battery) existed at the time, it would have saved us a lot of time, effort and money. That said, the experience provided by Nest Doorbell (battery) is not as robust as Nest Doorbell (wired). It’s up to you whether the simplicity of the (battery) model deserves a little watered down experience. It wants to help you decide today.

Let’s talk about that.

Mounting: Headache-free mounting bracket. It’s literally two screws.Cameron Summerson

As already established, the wired Nest Doorbell was hard to install. The person who installed it (and my Nest thermostat) was here for a few hours to set up everything, and it wasn’t easy. Sure, it has to do with the fact that my house is very old, but I know I’m not alone because there are so many old houses out there.

However, the new battery-powered doorbell is the opposite. Simply attach the base plate to the side of the door and lock the doorbell. Physical installation is very easy. It took about 10 minutes to attach the doorbell to Wi-Fi. Very easy.

Of course, you can also install a new doorbell with a wired connection. This complicates the setup. But I think most people considering this doorbell do so on the wireless battery-powered side. That’s why I focus on this for the most part.

Wiring point and charging port on the back.Cameron Summerson

That said, I would like to talk very briefly about wired options (and never talk about it again). You might think about wiring the Nest Doorbell (battery), but have you ever said you didn’t like this naming scheme? That would be some very annoying writing, hmm-basically turning it into a nested doorbell (wired). No, it’s not. The (battery) model cannot be monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week like the (wired) model. Wiring it just makes it work in your home chime (along with powering it), which seems to me a bunch of unnecessary hassle.

Installing this guy with just the battery is the way to go. If you want to connect by wire, we recommend that you get a dedicated (wired) model for additional benefits, such as an always-on video feed.

However, if you are trying to decide between the two, there is one more thing to consider. It’s size. Nested doorbells (wired) are fairly small. It’s clear what it is, but it’s not very noticeable. Nested doorbells (batteries) are ancient. Probably twice the size of the wired model and wild. Maybe it’s a battery? Maybe it has more guts for detection on all devices (I’ll talk about this soon)?

It’s a chic Boy Cameron Summerson

do not know. But I can tell you that size is something you should consider. I know there are several reviewers who have had problems installing battery-powered models due to their size.

Use and battery life: Absolutely great

This is the least reluctant way for Google / Nest users looking for a doorbell to record an event and notify when someone is at the door. As mentioned earlier, there is no always-on video feed, but you can always watch the live feed. Keep in mind that the more you view your feed, the faster your battery will drain. But I’ll explain that in a little more detail.

Unlike the Nest Doorbell (wired), which exists in the Nest app (for Android or iOS) and is only accessible from the Home app, the entire presence of the Nest Doorbell (battery) is retained in the Home app. This means that if you set the camera in the home app (for Android or iOS), the home app will also generate all event notifications. This is perfect for anyone who is part of the Google smart home ecosystem and is arguably considering the Nest doorbell. We want Google to hurry to move all Nest products away from the main Nest app so that we can live the best life with the Home app. I would like one app for everything. please? Please.

Even though there is no always-on video feed, the Nest Doorbell (battery) has always-on activity monitoring and alerts. Therefore, it can issue a warning when it detects a person, luggage, animal, vehicle, or general movement. There are some notable points to this. First, all monitoring here is done locally on the device, so NestAware is not needed. This is in contrast to the wired Nest Doorbell, which requires Nest Aware for state-of-the-art alerts such as packaging and voice detection. That said, both models require Nest Aware to detect familiar faces. This is because it happens in the cloud.

Second, these alerts are fully customizable. I don’t want to be alerted every time the doorbell sees a cat in the backyard because I have a cat outdoors. Yes, I know she is there. She is always there. Similarly, the battery model is mounted on the backdoor, so no package detection is required. motion? sometimes. But that can also be annoying.

Anyway, it’s just that you can fully customize these notifications. This is great. The fact that you don’t have to pay for most of them (except for the familiar face detection) is also a big bonus in favor of the battery model. To make the deal even sweeter, I didn’t even notice the difference in accuracy between the two. The battery model sent a false positive only if someone brought in a box (or something similar). I thought someone delivered the package. Otherwise, there were few false positives from the battery model.

One of the notable things about the battery model compared to the wired model is the delay when someone rings the doorbell. I don’t know if it’s because it’s idle most of the time, but it takes about 3 seconds for Nest Doorbell (wired) to send a notification to Nest Hubs. For the battery model, that’s about 10 seconds, which is a big difference. That may be a big problem for you, but I don’t think it’s a problem overall. There are other things to consider. The battery model also has a narrower field of view (140 vs 160), but it’s rarely a problem for those who don’t have both models.

Finally, let’s talk about battery life. This is a major concern as battery-powered doorbells do not need to be recharged every other day or every week. Fortunately, the Nest Doorbell (battery) seems to keep working.

I’ve installed it for over a month and haven’t fully charged it out of the box. I think the battery was about 80% (or should have taken a screenshot) when it stood up. Today, after about 5 weeks, there is still 23% left. It happened in the hottest part of the year I live in, so it’s pretty impressive in itself. There were multiple days over 100F, and I expected the battery to drain faster. But it didn’t seem to be the case.

Another good thing is the estimated time available in the home app. At 23%, you can see that the juice remains for about 2 weeks. That’s still pretty!

A key to remove the doorbell.Works with Cameron Summerson on any flat, thin metal

For charging, simply use the included key to attach the doorbell and remove it from the bracket. It’s actually a flat, thin piece of metal that you charge with a regular USB-C cable. Easy Easy — Cables are also included.

Nest Doorbell (Wired) or Nest Doorbell (Battery): Which Should I Buy?Cameron Summerson

I’d say this is an easy decision, but like most similar but different enough technical products, it’s not. The Nest Doorbell (wired) is great because it has an always-on feed, but it’s also inferior in other respects. The biggest advantage of Nest Doorbell (battery) is that it is easy to install and allows you to monitor alerts on your device more, which saves you money on your NestAware subscription.

The last point is very important. To get the most out of your wired model, you need a Nest Aware subscription. This is $ 6-12 per month, depending on the package you use. This may be required for battery-powered models of event history, but otherwise the only added benefit is familiar face detection.

There are some sizes to consider, but this may not be a big deal for some. Old and sturdy battery boys may not be an issue if there is ample space on either side of the door. If not, you need to make accurate measurements.

But in the end, both are great doorbells and I’m very happy with each one for a variety of reasons. You need to decide which features are most important to you and based on which features check the most boxes.

Here’s what we like Dead Simple Install Lives in a really good battery life home app (finally) Most alerts don’t require NestAware and what we don’t need Always-on option Nest Rag compared to a wired model with a narrower field of view compared to Doorbell (wired)

