US Department of Economic Development. $ 2 Million Grant to Support MI Tech Startups





Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said 2 million from the U.S. Department of Economic Development (EDA) to support the Michigan’s three SmartZones programs to “promote innovation and technology-based economic development.” Announced that it has been awarded a grant of more than $ dollars. “

“In Michigan, we focus on supporting small businesses, supporting growth, and providing significant access to capital to secure the state’s long-term economic opportunities,” Whitmer said. Stated. “Today’s grants help us leverage private funding to create high-income jobs, grow start-ups in the state, and usher in a new era of Michigan’s prosperity.”

Grants were awarded to Automation Alley’s Michigan Industry 4.0 Accelerator ($ 1.3 million), Innovation Marquette Enterprise Corporation ($ 305,465), and TechTown Detroit ($ 400,000).

US Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Y. Castillo announced Thursday that it would be eligible for a “Build to Scale” grant. The Build to Scale program, managed annually by the US Department of Economic Development, aims to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing access to business support and start-up capital.

Castillo is proud that EDA can support this year’s Build to Scale grant recipients to fuel regional innovation hubs across the country. Investing in scalable start-ups and creating access to capital creates more economic opportunities and supports the next generation of industry-leading companies. This is an important type of work that creates a better agenda that President Vidence promises to continue to support.

Susan Corbyn, director of the Michigan Department of Labor Economic Opportunities, said: With these grants, we focus on equity and local programs that not only help communities recover from the difficulties posed by the pandemic, but also prepare them to withstand future financial shocks. And services can grow. “

Grants were awarded in two categories: Venture Capital Fund and Capital Challenge.

Venture capital funds aim to leverage regional strengths to accelerate innovation and job creation by facilitating comprehensive access to high-growth technology entrepreneurship and proven entrepreneurship models. The Capital Challenge lacks risk capital by providing operational support for early-stage investment funds, angel capital networks, or investor training programs focused on both traditional and hybrid equity-based models. Increase access to the capital of your community.

Automation Alley has received a venture capital grant. They plan to use the grant to extend the Michigan Industry 4.0 (MI4.0) Accelerator with the Centerpolis Accelerator at Lawrence Institute of Technology and the Lean Rocket Lab at Jackson. MI4.0 uses Michigan’s existing manufacturing industry as a gateway catalyst to attract best-in-class advanced manufacturing technology companies from around the world to have a meaningful impact on the domestic value chain. The purpose is to find a route.

TechTown Detroit has partnered with Angel Capital Association, Venture Well and Anner Bath Park to recruit and train 200 HNWIs undervalued in the angel investor community and unlock their investor potential. I received a Capital Challenge Grant to use. .. TechTown’s goal is to support 50 projects totaling $ 34.7 million with early-stage capital.

Innovate Marquette also received a Capital Challenge Grant. This is worth $ 306,446 with local funding. They plan to use the resources of the Make It Marquette Start to Scale (Marquette STS) project, which leverages education, economic development and partnerships with capital investors. Marquette STS, along with project partners, educates local angel investors on scalable technology investment opportunities and connects them to state, regional and national venture capital networks.

The project is also designed to be 100% sustainable after the proposed 3-year project schedule.

Click here for a complete list of recipients of the Build to Scale program.

Click here for more information on the US Department of Economic Development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9and10news.com/2021/10/01/u-s-economic-development-admin-awards-2m-in-grants-to-support-tech-startups-in-mi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos