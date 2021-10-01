YouTube TV gets a “short extension” to stop the disappearing NBC channel





Google’s YouTube TV is a live channel streaming service.

Sarah Tew / CNET

YouTube TV, Google’s popular live channel streaming service, was scheduled to lose access to all channels from Comcast’s NBC Universal late on Thursday, but instead of a new contract to replace the one that expired at 9 pm, two It is reported that a temporary contract has been reached. PT / Midnight ET Friday. This means that NBCU’s channels, including the cable network clutch and its large broadcast network, home to NFL Sunday Night Football, won’t go dark on YouTube TV right away.

“NBCUniversal and YouTubeTV have agreed to a short extension while the parties continue to talk,” a spokeswoman for NBCUniversal told Protocol. “NBC Universal will not be dark on YouTube TV at midnight in the east tonight.”

Get the CNET Culture Newsletter

Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET culture. Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Google and NBC Universal did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The temporary agreement on Thursday night means that YouTube TV won’t immediately discount a customer’s bill at $ 10 a month while the network is lost. YouTube TV usually costs $ 65 a month, but the company said in a blog post that it would discount subscribers to $ 55 when it gets dark during periods when NBC channels aren’t available.

The two companies have also informed their customers that they can also stream programs on their channels with Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Many of Peacock are free to watch in ads, and high-interest programs like live NFL games are available with a $ 5 or $ 10 monthly paid subscription.

The carriage dispute between programmers and distributors is nothing new. For years, they have been a daily nuisance to traditional cable and satellite TV customers. But until around 2020, “power outages” for this type of service were one way that streaming was a departure from the past deterioration of television.

But over the last year and a half, these battles have also taken place in the streaming arena. Deployment of the new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock was compromised in 2020 because they couldn’t be launched on either Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Recently, YouTube TV has been in conflict with Roku. YouTube TV can still be streamed on Roku since the transaction closed in April, but Roku has removed the YouTube TV app from its channel store. This means that only existing subscribers downloaded before the showdown can stream YouTube TV with a dedicated app. .. New customers should instead watch within Roku’s main YouTube app.

Interestingly, the latest standoffs with NBCUniversal put YouTube TV in the position of an unruly distributor. YouTube TV is a programmer who set foot on distributor Roku in a confrontation with Roku. Regardless of which side these streaming services and devices are on the dynamic side, these battles are how companies are moving to gain an edge as the future of television evolves rapidly towards streaming. Is emphasized.

NBCUniversal channels include NBC Broadcasting Network, USA, Telemundo, Universo, Bravo, E! , SyFy, Oxygen, CNBC, MSNBC are included.

Currently playing: Watch this: Which streaming service meets your needs?

1:19

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/youtube-tv-gets-short-extension-to-stave-off-disappearing-nbc-channels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos