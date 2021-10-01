Google showed iPhone 13 users how to make iOS 15 like Android





In recent years Apple has become much more flexible when it comes to allowing users to customize their iOS interface. While the company knew exactly what users could do with the iPhone, the release of widgets on iOS 14 opened up a whole new world of possibilities. In light of this, and with the release of the iPhone 13, Google has published a blog post detailing how users can add a bit of Android flavor to the iOS 15 home screen.

Not surprisingly, many of their recommendations include putting Google’s apps and services at the forefront. Indeed, iPhone Die Hard may not be able to find intriguing or helpful suggestions. But if you’re an old Android convert, or just want to tweak the look and feel of iOS a bit, there are some interesting suggestions worth emphasizing.

Reorganize iOS 15 home screen

Thanks to the widgets, you can easily reorganize your iOS 15 home screen. Of course, Google recommends using Google’s own widgets. This is an approach that clearly gives the device an Android feel. As shown below, the following iPhones have various Google widgets such as Google Maps and Google Fit.

Also note that the dock has been slightly relocated. Instead of the four icons at the bottom, there are three icons. And two of them are Google apps.

Image source: Google

Google also highlights some other customization options, such as a home screen designed for work and another screen designed for students. The work-themed iOS 15 home screen is especially smooth.

Make Google Chrome your default web browser

On the desktop, most people prefer Google Chrome to Safari. On the iPhone, mobile Safari tends to be used by most people just because it is the default web browser. However, if you want Chrome to be your default web browser, it’s a fairly straightforward process.

Regarding the benefits of setting Chrome as the default browser, Google writes:

You can get useful benefits from Google by clicking the link or opening the website on your iPhone and setting your default browser to Chrome.

If you’re logged in to Chrome and syncing, the tabs will sync across all Chrome-using devices and you’ll be able to use your saved passwords and autofill information. Needless to say, Chrome’s security features continue to work in the background to keep you secure.

To set Chrome as your default browser, open the Chrome app on your iPhone. Go to the settings pane[デフォルトブラウザ]Choose.

According to Apple[設定]You can also go to and “scroll down until you find the browser app or email app”. From there, just tap the app and select “Default Browser App”.

