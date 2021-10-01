Communication and Marketing Director Joins Innovation Campus | VTx





Franki Fitterer has joined the university as the new director of communications and marketing at Virginia Tech Innovation Campusin Alexandria. Fitterler brings 20 years of higher education marketing and communications experience, including communication management experience for launching a new campus. She came to Virginia Tech from American University and was Director of Public Relations and Marketing at AU Washington College of Law.

Lance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of the Innovation Campus, is pleased that Frankie is able to join the Innovation Campus. She has an impressive range of experience in marketing and communication, as well as an important understanding of how to build a new brand identity for our campus in a dynamic urban environment.

Fitters’ role includes directing marketing and communication strategies for the Innovation Campus and its growing leadership team, as well as focusing on registered marketing and the Innovation Campus branding strategy. She joined the Innovation Campus team on August 25, just weeks before Virginia Tech began construction of a new 300,000-square-foot academic building in North Potomac Yard. Fitterler is based at the temporary headquarters of the Innovation Campus on Potomac Avenue in Alexandria.

At American University Law School, where she led the public relations and marketing department for 13 years, Fitterler developed brand implementation, integrated marketing campaigns, web / social media content, media relations, and marketing tools for admission and development. Was in charge of. She also managed communications and marketing at American University’s new Law School campus in the Tenleytown district of northwestern Washington, DC. Opened in 2016, the three 8.5-acre campuses were designed by Smith Group, the same architect working at the Innovation Campus. Fitters worked on a project that began in 2013 with a groundbreaking ceremony and continued to promote the campus for construction processes, fundraising, final ribbon-cut celebrations, and student recruitment.

Prior to AU, he was Associate Director of Marketing and Communications at the California Western School of Law in San Diego. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication (journalism) from the University of San Francisco and a master’s degree in political science from the American University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Fitterler is a resident of Falls Church City and is from Wedgwood, Washington.

