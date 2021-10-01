How to improve customer conversions using Google Optimize





Optimization testing is an important part of the analysis. But for years, only e-commerce and retailers seemed to appreciate the value of such tests. Testing has become an important part of improving the customer experience, as these companies typically have a large amount of data to experiment with.

Skip today when more companies, including B2B companies, are aware of the value of optimization testing. Google Optimize is one test platform used to improve the customer experience.

Understand the basics of optimization testing correctly

Google first introduced Optimize with GA360, an advanced version of Google Analytics. Free version released in 2016. You can read about some basics in my coverage of that launch.

Since its introduction, Google has improved Optimize to provide a number of standardized tests on both platform versions. A / B testing is the most common choice, and companies compare control and test elements. Control elements are default features or choices that represent the current state of a website page, app, page, or landing page. The test element is a design change that measures the response.

In addition to A / B testing, users can also run multivariate tests. This test either tests a series of changes or redirects the test to compare the two pages.

How Google Optimize works with Google Analytics and Google Ads

To set up the test, add an optimize tag to the question page. Then create an container associated with your account and assign it a name (up to 255 characters). Experiment is an editor that sets the test flow for A / B, multivariate, or redirect tests. Add a page URL that includes the control element as the default, then select a test type. The variant card shows one test element for A / B and multiple test elements for multivariate. Optimization allows the user to preview the variant before running the test. For example, you can see what your landing page looks like on your smartphone, tablet, or desktop device and modify the layout before launching.

You can link to your Google Ads or Google Analytics account to create a tuned test environment based on your account parameters. Google Analytics sync allows you to set up your tests according to the audience measured by your analytics account. This is useful if you are planning an email drip campaign and want to test the difference in conversion rates between the two landing pages. Note: The redirect test mentioned above requires the Google Analytics tag on the test page.

Google Ads sync provides testing based on campaign signals such as keyword groups and locations. Here we test the personalized experience from an advertising campaign. Other tests here include search and shopping campaigns, as well as search traffic on the search display network.

The integration of Google Ads and Google Analytics provides Optimize with a workflow environment to review metrics and enhance testing capabilities. For example, you can schedule an optimize test to run at the same time as your ad campaign to see how the improvements you’ve tested work in real-time conditions. If you decide to apply the same test to other campaigns, you can duplicate the experiment.

More testing is expected as advertising costs increase

Testing is an important conversion rate optimization process, especially given the significant changes in online customer behavior that occur across the industry. B2B advertising spending is expected to grow by 50% to $ 3.5 billion by the end of 2021, according to eMarketer. This means that B2B companies are increasingly looking at A / B and multivariate testing to determine how well their customers receive advertising messages.

Pierre DeBois is the founder of Zimana, a digital analytics consultancy for small businesses. He reviews data from web analytics and social media dashboard solutions and provides recommendations and web development actions to improve marketing strategies and business profitability.

