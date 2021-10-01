Bandai Namco changes logo, fans do not like redesign





Image: Namco Bandai

Bandai Namco merged in 2005, and the following year Bandai Namco was born. To mark the new conglomerate, the company displayed the company name in white font on the yellow, red and orange logos. It doesn’t look bad and stands out among Japanese game companies. However, next year, BANDAI NAMCO has acquired the redesigned logo, and so far the topic has not been good.

According to BANDAI NAMCO, there is a reason for the redesign that the new logo reflects the company’s new purpose.

Masaru Kawaguchi, President of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, is based on the idea of ​​connecting and collaborating to make things. Namcos Entertainment connects fans around the world. By delivering fun to people everywhere, we put a smile on their faces and help them achieve happiness. That is why BANDAI NAMCO exists.

But now it’s not interesting.Image: Namco Bandai

all right. But your new logo certainly doesn’t seem to make fans happy. The following is an excerpt of comments from Japan’s largest bulletin board, 2ch.

Did they really like this?

That just a letter.

This is very dull.

This looks like something I can make.

I like being simple.

It doesn’t look like a Japanese company.

Looks like the Twitchs logo.

There is no personality.

If you look closely, you cannot say that it is Bandai Namco.

The previous one was better.

is it true? That very crap.

The font is fine, but the border method isn’t cool.

It’s too simple. Just a glance at it, no branding.

al right. I don’t really care about the logo.

Video games are fun, so create a fun logo.

And the orange logo was very nice.

It’s better than before.

Do you really need to change the logo?

But what do these people know? Namco Bandai says there is a concept behind the design. That means something! The official description is as follows:

The new logo balloon motif “Fukidashi” expresses the potential of the brand to connect with people all over the world and inspire them with great ideas. Speech balloons also represent the very popular Japanese manga culture around the world. This logo represents our determination to communicate with fans around the world, connect with them, and create entertainment unique to BANDAI NAMCO. The magenta used in the motif color not only expresses diversity, but also gives a bright and fun impression, making it an easy-to-reproduce color.

The new logo will be in use from April 2022. The current logo is much better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/bandai-namco-changed-its-logo-and-fans-think-it-kinda-s-1847780371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

