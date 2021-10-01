Google Lens is coming to Desktop Chrome and will soon handle text and image searches





Google Lens on Desktop Chrome! Simply right-click on the page and select the lens context menu item.

Google

You will be able to clip parts of the page.

Google

The results will be displayed in this sidebar.

Google

Google Lens, Google’s computer vision search engine, is coming to Desktop Chrome. Google didn’t share the timeline exactly, but the Teaser Tweet showed what the feature would look like.

In desktop Chrome, immediately right-click on the image[Googleレンズで検索]You will be able to select. This will darken the page, display the clipping tool, and allow you to throw a specific image to Google’s Photo AI. After a round trip to the internet, a sidebar will pop up with some results.

While Google.com image searches try to find similar photos, Lens can actually identify things in the photo, such as people, text, formulas, animals, landmarks, and products. You can also translate the text through the camera and copy the text from the real world (using OCR) and paste it into your app. This feature has been around for some time on Android and iOS. It first existed as a camera-driven search to display the live viewfinder, then in Google Photos, and more recently as a long-press option for web images in Chrome for Android.

That’s Google’s Vice President of Design, Matias Duarte, and Google Lens will help you steal his appearance.

Google

You can ask lens follow-up questions like “this pattern of socks”, and you’ll probably understand this.

Google

This is a great example of using image search. “How can I fix this pointy thing on the back of my bike?” It’s hard to google if you don’t know what something is called.

Google says the problem is probably with the derailleur, and you can ask how to fix it.

Google

Google Lens is also a little smarter. Follow-up for image search A new feature in the service that allows you to ask questions. Google has two very impressive demos here. One is to have users scan a photo of their shirt and request “this pattern of socks” before Google makes a match. Otherwise, it is almost impossible to find a particular clothing pattern. You can enter a descriptor like “floral”, but you’ll get a similar pattern that needs to be scrolled instead of the same pattern.

Another example is a very good use of vision search. Finding something you don’t know the name of. In this example, the user has a broken bike and needs to fix something with the rear cog set. They don’t know what the rear gear changer is called, so they just take a picture and ask Google. Apparently, it’s a “derailleur” from which the user types “fix” and Google finds the instructions.

Basically, Lens has the ability to search for images and text at the same time. Both of these are impressive examples, but since they are canned demos, it’s hard to tell how well any of these actually works. Google states that this feature will arrive “within the next few months.”

