Muskoka 4.0 Offers $ 250,000 in Early Investment to World-Changing Tech Startups | Your Money





Muskoka, Ontario-(BUSINESSWIRE)-October 1, 2021-

Muskoka Futures CFDC is reviving the Muskoka 4.0 Startup Competition for tech startups ready to change the community and the world for the better. The winner will bring back $ 250,000, making it one of the biggest investment contests for early-stage tech startups in Ontario this year.

Muskoka 4.0 helps accelerate early-stage tech companies by funding key milestones in development such as prototyping and providing risk capital to prepare for subsequent investment in angel rounds. It helps, says David Brushey of Muskoka Futures CFDC. As we continue to look for founders to take our business to the next level, we have invested revenue in our $ 16 million portfolio this year for the third consecutive year.

Muskoka is 90 minutes north of Toronto and is home to Ontario’s most successful CEOs and tech entrepreneurs. Part of Muskoka 4.0’s mission is to provide early-stage capital and access to potential customers, and promote mentoring and services from regional innovation centers throughout Ontario, GTA, Waterloo, Kingston- Establishing a stronger connection between the Ottawa Corridor and Muskoka’s startup ecosystem. , Communitech, Innovation Factory, NorCAT, TechAlliance, Venturelab. In 2020, MaRS-led NextUp Care won an award for its cloud-based AI-enabled patient scheduling platform that automates and optimizes medical image bookings.

One of the key things that makes Muskoka 4.0 stand out is to negotiate all due diligence and term sheets in advance in order to stream funds quickly. The Power Panel also has a network of Mascoca CEOs and investors to provide coaching, mentoring and support for Mascoca 4.0 competitors as they progress through the three rounds of shortlist, termsheet negotiations and final pitch. increase. Investment manager of Muskoka 4.0. This year’s panel includes Bruce Croxon, a well-known entrepreneur and investor. This is a big win for us and provides finalists and winners with incredibly valuable insights.

Applications for Muskoka 4.0 will be accepted until October 31, 2021. Applicants are expected to be based in Muskoka for at least one year to qualify for a $ 250,000 investment (including à la carte services from the Regional Innovation Center).

Since its launch in 2019, 43 early-stage tech companies have applied for Muskoka 4.0. Past finalists include IRIS, which includes on-demand, AI-enabled transportation, road monitoring, and wealth management solutions for municipalities. The first winner of Muskoka 4.0 in 2019 was SAAS-the Rolldog Muskoka 4.0s Award, a base CRM solution creator, represents part of the revenue of the $ 16 million investment portfolio managed by Muskoka Futures CFDC.

Winning the Muskoka 4.0 Startup Competition has undoubtedly changed the course of our business. I adopted it, but I have adopted it again. Wayne Li, founder and CEO of NextUpCare, has been able to make significant product improvements, reach new partners and secure additional funding over the past 12 months that would not have been possible without the support of Muskoka 4.0. It’s done. I know they are looking for a return on their investment, but it feels different. Not only that. They care about our success and feel they understand what we need to scale. And it feels good. “

The investment is considerable, less burdensome than many of the other funds we examined in Mascoca 4.0, and not seeking a board seat. It’s very fair. Rolldog co-founder and CEO Craig Crawford says this is very transparent. The application process was straightforward. We are grateful for the continued guidance from MaRS, and while we have access to Mascoca’s capital, partners and support, we remain connected to MaRS’s key ecosystem. It’s really a nested environment-not only for my venture, but for my family as well.

New in 2021-Muskoka 4.0 will have a one-on-one video meeting with early-stage startups at the CIX Digital Summit on October 27th. Pre-book your meeting here or contact us by phone: (705) 646-9511x. 250

www.muskoka4point0.ca

