Well, the trailer for the new FINAL FANTASY Origins looks really good

Stranger of Paradise: Whenever you think of the trailer for FINAL FANTASY Origins E3, the lasting impression of the game isn’t the fact that it’s a FINAL FANTASY game, but obviously even a cool fight. No, the only thing that comes to mind is that the protagonist really wants to kill the chaos. But after seeing the trailer for the announcement of the game’s release date, I can say that Im is also completely on board to kill the mess.

In a surprising event, Team Ninja and Square Enix even opted out to constantly remind players that the protagonist Jack Garland wants to kill the chaos. Instead, the trailer explained to the player the story of an action role-playing game and details why Jack is so struggling to kill the mess. (Psst, here’s an interesting meme from the second demo of the game. Before I get into that sweet sweet lore, I’ll give you a tenth of the meme’s content!)

The story of the game revolves around the crystal of the elements that keep the world in balance. However, darkness has arrived, chaotic, destroying those crystals and causing natural disasters throughout the country. Fortunately, there are four warriors of light who free the world from the darkness. Moving over Greta Thunberg, Jack and his planet are here to save the day.

The trailer resisted the urge to make Jack say the word chaos, but there was a hilarious moment when our moody heroes complained to each other before Jack shouted that he was waiting! Because his crystal is ringing. Unintended FINAL FANTASY humor is truly unmatched.

The trailer has no weight, as people haven’t played the game yet, so it’s packed with meaningless dialogues and folklore name drops on all boundaries. Still, I can’t deny that the trailer was quite a fire. The trailer shot showed the character finishing all sorts of fantasy creatures and turning them into geodes in the process. The trailer also did the cool thing that the music in the trailer was tuned for combat.

Like the real-life HowItStarted and HowItGoing memes, this three-and-a-half-minute trailer isn’t just an improvement in clarifying why Jack wants to kill chaos, but players can do it just like he does. Why it should be strengthened as it does. Ironically, I thought the game’s premise was fascinating, so I moved on to ironically participate in the environmental protection efforts of blonde Chris Redfield. Do you know what it is called? growth.

The trailer for the announcement also stated that a second demo was coming soon, which meant it was currently live on the PlayStation store. The second demo has multiplayer capabilities. The first demo couldn’t be played live for the first two days due to data corruption. Fortunately, SquareEnix was able to fix the demo with a patch. Hopefully the second demo won’t be damaged by chaos either.

Stranger of Paradise will be released on March 18, 2022 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Epic Games stores.

