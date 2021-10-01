How to use Grammarly in Google Docs





You can use Grammarly in Google Docs by installing a browser extension. Grammarly offers free spelling, grammar, and punctuation suggestions, but has a premium subscription that adds additional features. By setting target audience, format, and tone goals in your document, Grammarly makes custom recommendations to help you achieve your desired style. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Each of us needs some help in our writing. That’s why so many people turn to spelling and grammar checkers. Microsoft has spent years honing the tools built into Microsoft Office, but what about using Google Docs? A popular option is Grammarly. It’s a free spell checker and grammar checker that integrates into your browser and allows you to fix your work everywhere you type online, including Google Docs.

Grammarly for Google Docs is still in beta, but it’s easy to install and get started. It works with all popular browsers, including Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge, but only Chrome can take full advantage of advanced suggestions.

How to install Grammarly for Google Chrome

1. Launch Google Chrome and if you haven’t installed the Grammarly for Chrome extension yet, go to the Grammarly for Chrome page and go to[Chromeに追加]Click.

Install the Grammarly extension in your browser.Dave Johnson

2.[拡張機能の追加]Click to confirm that you want to install the extension.

3. The Grammarly web page opens. Log in to your Grammarly account or create a new free account.

4. In your browser, go to Google Docs and open the document. In the bottom right margin of the page, you’ll see the Grammarly icon (an arrow that bends in the shape of the letter G) or the total number of suggested edits in the document. Click on it to open the Grammarly sidebar.

Click the Grammarly icon to see your suggestions change.Dave Johnson

Quick Tip: You can install the Grammarly extension on other popular browsers such as Safari, Firefox and Edge. Grammarly works much the same in each of these browsers, but you can get the most out of your experience with the most suggestions in Chrome.

How to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

After installing the Grammarly extension, you can use it in Google Docs. If you don’t see the Grammarly icon or the number of suggested edits, Grammarly may be disabled. To check:

1. Click the extension icon on the toolbar at the top of your browser.

2. In the dropdown[Grammarly]Click.

3. Make sure that the check for writing a suggestion is checked in Google Docs. You need to swipe the button to the right.

If Grammarly doesn’t work in Google Docs, make sure it’s enabled. How to use the Grammarly sidebar in Dave Johnson Google documentation

To get started with Grammarly in Google Docs, open Google Docs (or create a new one).

There are two ways to review the proposed edits.

You should be able to see the suggested edits in the document by looking for the red underlined text. Hover over the red underlined text to see suggestions that you can approve or reject one at a time. Hover your mouse over it to see suggestions. You can see your edits in the Dave Johnson Grammarly sidebar. To do this, click the Grammarly icon in the bottom right margin of the page to tell Grammarly to display the number of suggested edits in your document. If you already see the number of suggested edits, click that number. A sidebar will appear with all suggested edits in the list. You can now work with the list one item at a time to approve or reject edits. Click the item you want to use to accept the changes.Shaped like a trash can[却下]You can reject the suggestion by clicking the icon. To see additional context and details about the grammar rules behind the suggestion[詳細]Click. The Grammarly sidebar shows all the suggested edits in a long list.Dave Johnson

Quick Tip: You may see a Premium Suggestion entry at the top of the sidebar. These are suggestions that are generally associated with improving document style, clarity, and tone, and you’ll have to pay for a Grammarly subscription to unlock these suggestions.

One of the benefits of using the sidebar is that you can easily see at a glance how good your document scores are in the four categories that Grammarly uses to rate your documents: accuracy, clarity, engagement, and delivery. is. At the top of the sidebar, you’ll see the score for each fuel gauge.

How to set goals for Grammarly in Google Docs

Grammarly is a powerful tool for ensuring that your spelling and grammar are correct, but many rely on Grammarly to ensure that their tones and presentations match the target audience of your document. Grammarly can customize the suggestions offered based on how you set your document goals. The usage is as follows.

1. If necessary, click the recommended edit counter at the bottom of the document to open the Grammarly sidebar.

2. Looks like an archery target above the sidebar[目標の調整]Click the button.

3.[目標の設定]In the window, select the settings required for this document. You can choose the audience, form level, tone and intent. For premium subscribers, you can also choose domains such as academic, business, and creative.

When you customize the Set Goals option, Grammarly adjusts its recommendations.Dave Johnson

4. When finished,[完了]Click.

You may see the number of proposed edits change. Your specific suggestions will depend on the document settings you have selected. Grammarly makes different suggestions for word selection, for example, depending on whether you’re trying to appeal to the general public or to experts in the field.

Quick Tip: The recommended edits you see may vary depending on whether you’re using the free or premium version of Grammarly. You cannot select domain options using the free version. In addition, unless you’re a premium user, Grammarly makes no engagement or delivery-related suggestions.

Dave Johnson

Freelance writer

