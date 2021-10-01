Analytics Insight announced “10 Most Influential Women in Technology” in September 2021





San Jose, CA and Hyderabad, India-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Analytics Insight was named “The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2021” in the September issue of the magazine. This issue focuses on successful leaders who have broken down barriers by making the most of technology.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 powerful female leaders who are re-imagining the Internet and technology by introducing pioneering innovations. By resisting oppression and opening up their position in male-dominated technology, these pioneering leaders are gaining traction in their remarkable work. They are also at the forefront of leading digital transformation by taking into account possibilities, challenges and logical issues and staying calm through a strong technical background and leadership qualities. This is a list of the 10 most influential women in technology who broke the glass ceiling in 2021 and grew in technology.

The cover story features Shanthhi Chandrasekar, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Operations at APAC at Bahwan CyberTek (BCT). For over 23 years, her skill repertoire has focused on strategy, data analytics, artificial intelligence, governance, program management, and digital transformation. Shanthi works closely with the Group CEO on corporate strategies such as acquisitions, new business lines, and quality assurance for large-scale business transformation programs.

In addition to this problem

Cindy Nicholson: Cindy Nicholson is the CEO of serendip ID. With a thirst for innovation, she keeps up with digital trends. Cindy brings together the key elements of an organization’s success in line with technology-related business concepts.

Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE: Leanne Bonner-Cooke MBE is the founder and CEO of e-bate Limited. With a passion for business transformation with innovative software, e-bate Limited was inspired by Leannes.

Mithila Holla: Mithila Holla is General Manager of Product Management and Marketing for Trinity Mobility Pvt. She leads product management, UX design, technical publications, and marketing teams across six segments.

Tika Sylvia: Tika Sylvia is Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Kata.ai. She is a mission-oriented, technically sophisticated professional marketer and an ecosystem builder with over 10 years of background in various industries.

Virginia Liu: Virginia Liu is Senior Vice President of Marketing and Ecosystem at Agora. Very impressed with the vision of Agoras founder and CEO Tony Zhaos, she decided to join the company to grow the developer community.

Joann OBrien: Joann OBrien is Vice President of Digital Ecosystem at TM Forum. Her current position returns to her roots in leveraging technology to transform lives and businesses and embark on a journey of digital transformation.

Alya J. Franklin: Alya J. Franklin is a partner and co-founder of Aleada Consulting. In her role, she is responsible for leading various advisory projects on privacy compliance and information security governance.

Whitney Wolfe Herd: Whitney Wolfe Herd is the founder and CEO of Bumble. She is the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world. Whitney launched the first female dating app in 2014 after quitting an executive position on Tinder.

Vivienne Ming: Vivienne Ming is the founder and executive chair of Socos Labs. She is also a theoretical neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and author. Vivienne launched Socos Labs, combining her various work with the work of other creative experts to expand her influence.

“In the 21st century, women outnumbered all the clichés in every field, not just in the fields of technology and science. The number of women in the IT and technology roles is dramatically lower than that of men, but more. Women are working to bridge the gender gap with tech leaders. In this issue, Analytics Insight is the most influential woman who embraces the future with digital contributions and offers opportunities to fellow female employees. The goal is to recognize and celebrate female technology leaders, “said senior Adilin Beatrice. Analyst at Analytics Insight.

Read their inspiring story here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends and opinions from the world of data-driven technology. Monitor development, awareness and outcomes from AI, big data and analytics companies around the world. Analytics Insight Magazine features the opinions and views of industry leaders and executives who share their experiences, best practices, and knowledge on the path to growing a profitable business.

