Konamis eFootball is a catastrophe at launch, the worst rated game in Steams history





Now, moving to eFootball, where pro-evolution football is completely free to play, is a very hot mess.

The Konamis soccer game started Wednesday, and player expectations are already set in the future, thanks to a development roadmap that promises to provide many core features through title updates. However, according to indicators on one site, this has not begun to explain the hordes of junk players that have come across PC players in particular. This is the worst rated Steam game ever.

What exactly is happening? Well, this:

No, this is not WWE 2K21. It’s the kettle of all the other glitches.Image: Konami Digital Entertainment / Konami via Steam

this:

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczsny has cosplayed as the best John Carpenters the Thing.Image: Konami Digital Entertainment / Konami via Steam

And perhaps the most notorious example, found in many sources.

WHARRGARBL Image: Konami Digital Entertainment / Konami via Twitter EpicPes

To be fair, most of these grotesque distortions appear to appear in eFootballs cutscenes and interstitial cinematics, both on the body and in the face. It’s no longer acceptable, players are dissatisfied with common blurring and sloppy animations, but gameplay action doesn’t seem to matter much. Some of them can be found in the pre-release gameplay trailer.

The situation is so bad that Konami stopped a general-purpose apology on Friday morning.

eFootball not only changed its name and format, but also changed from Konamis’ old proprietary Fox Engine (yes, developed for Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes eight years ago) to Unreal Engine 4. .. Visual and animated, at least in the eFootballs cutscenes.

However, players are also disappointed that Konami has failed to promise clearer gameplay with more realistic face-offs, more aggressive defenses, and quicker counterattacks. Many of the overwhelmingly negative reviews about Steam (eventually 11,554 bad reviews) give eFootball some new things (for example, new defense mechanisms and the concept of instant play from ball boys). However, there are obstacles to core gameplay.

The slow, consistent character model of older games keeps gameplay fluid and better than FIFA, a reviewer with a release date said. This gameplay is in the middle of both games. Evil PES ball physics and FIFA player character model. You can’t mix the two because the styles are so different.

2 years waiting for the game without MyClub [Master League] Also [Be a Legend modes], In addition, does the 2021 graphics look worse than PES 13 and 17? They continued. I don’t know how this was released. (Konami developers skipped the full release last year and replaced it with the eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020, which went on sale in the fall of 2019.)

Protests are of a legitimate historical proportion. Steam 250, a site that has reciprocally ranked all storefront games based on user scores since 2014, currently makes eFootball the worst of the bottom 100 games. The sports video games on this list were either released in a basically incomplete state (WWE 2K20) or lack the corresponding console functionality (Madden NFL22). eFootball seems to be both.

According to Steams’ most informative reviews, the 60 fps cap is vulgar and is actually a balanced rating. In particular, this seems like an easy-to-run game, so I added a 30fps replay cap byler. Elsewhere, I’ve found problems with control responsiveness when the player is holding the ball 1mm forward, but it takes a long time to respond or slips away.

Then what should I do? Konamis’ tweets promise that eFootball will be continually updated, quality will improve, and content will be added consistently. This month’s update is already promised. According to the development roadmap provided in August, the game will feature online leagues, team building modes, cross-platform matches, and the Battle Pass system (Match Pass) in the first big title update.

It sounds like that, but it may be on hold. If not, there is no doubt that eFootball will prioritize getting the rest. [act] together.

