First ever 8K / 60 FPS PS5 game

First released on Switch in 2019 and on Xbox in 2020, Touryst has finally moved to PS4 and PS5. However, the PS5 port of this tropical and adventurous puzzle game has special features. This is the first 8K / 60FPS console game officially released so far. But don’t rush to buy an 8K TV yet.

Developed by Shinen Multimedia, The Touryst was the first Nintendo Switch hit in November 2019. After that, it was installed on Xbox One in 2020, and after that, the newly enhanced port became the release title of Xbox Series X / S. These new ports looked great, mostly thanks to the clean, colorful voxel-like visuals of the original game.

This clean and simple art style (and PS5 hardware differences) allowed developers to ship the first console game to render in true native 8K resolution. Yes, the PS5’s The Touryst can run at an internal resolution of 7680×4320, and according to Eurogamer and Digital Foundry, developers can get this amazing performance without temporary supersampling, checkerboarding, upscaling like DLSS, etc. A flashy trick that says you’ve achieved a milestone. This game is actually running at 8K / 60FPS.

Digital Foundry has released a video on PS5’s The Touryst demonstrating how it looks and runs in such high resolutions.

The first thing to remember is that while the game is running in full 8K resolution, the actual game on the TV will only be displayed in 4K. What’s wrong? Well, all this comes down to the fact that Sonys PS5 doesn’t really support 8K output, at least for now. Well, the PS5 box your console shipped may have advertised it, but so far Sony hasn’t patched the console to support this higher resolution.

But that doesn’t mean that rendering the game in 8K is a waste of time. Instead, developers are using increased internal resolution as a form of supersampling antialiasing. That is, the on-screen graphics have cleaner, softer edges with less jaggies and similar artifacts. The game is currently displayed in 4K, but developers can tell Eurogamer that if Sony finally decides to update the PS5 to support 8K output, people can play the game entirely in 8K. He said he only needed a very small patch to do this. A TV that is luxurious enough. But for now, the game’s ultra-high rendering resolution is used to look good on low-resolution displays.

Please note that the previous Xbox Series X version of The Touryst runs at an internal 6K resolution. The developers explained to Digital Foundry that the PS5’s faster GPU and memory made it possible to extend the engine even further. In addition to the higher internal resolution, the PS5 version shows some obvious improvements in its shadow and depth of field effects.

Before you get too excited and rush to buy an 8K TV (I already told you not to), keep in mind that 8K games will be very rare on this generation of consoles. Touryst was born as a switch game running in 720p. Its developers are very clever and talented, but it’s undeniable that the simple visual style of the game is the key to running very well at such extreme resolutions. GTA6, future Call of Duty games, and other so-called AAA games will not immediately run at 8K / 60FPS. By the way, 4K / 60 is often out of reach.

Perhaps it will be more common for PS6 to roll around 8K games. For now, enjoy The Touryst on PS5 and explore its wild tech magic range.

