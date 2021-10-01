Twitch is testing features that viewers can pay to promote streamers





A few days after announcing a new safety tool designed to protect streamers from hatred attacks, Twitch is experimenting with new features that allow users to pay to promote their streams. Rumors are spreading on social media that new features are under development, and a Twitch spokeswoman confirmed to The Verge that they are testing the feature with a small number of streamers.

Twitch elaborated on the new paid boost feature during the patchnote program. Check out the relevant parts of the program here.

Promotions work this way. A notification pops up informing the viewer that the boost option is available for 10 minutes in the stream. Participating viewers can then pay for some recommendations. In the demonstration, there are two purchasing tiers. 1,000 recommendations for .99 cents and 3,000 recommendations for $ 2.97. These boost purchase windows occur randomly for participating streamers and can occur each time a streamer goes live.

Demonstration of features paid for each boost.Cramps

This boost feature is basically a paid version of the already implemented Boost Stream Community Challenge Program. Boost this stream allows viewers to pool channel points, pool points earned by viewers by participating in stream activities such as follow and continuous viewing, and promote creators across the platform.

Jacob Rossok, Twitch’s product manager, said the new paid program came from community feedback. He said streamers want more opportunities to promote their stream and want that promotion to be more influential. So the implication seems to be that Twitch simply adds monetary value. The more money you spend on recommendations and the more opportunities streamers publish on the front page, the greater the impact of boosted streams on their creators.

At any given time, there are hundreds of thousands of creators streaming on Twitch, all of whom are competing for more eyes on the stream. However, algorithms that suggest streamers to viewers tend to favor top streamer giants like Amouranth and auronplay, which have millions of subscribers and an average of tens of thousands of viewers at a time. Therefore, for small streamers, one of the only hopes of discoverability depends on landing on Twitch’s coveted front page. This new boost program allows streamers to basically bypass the luck of the algorithm draw and pay for the time directly. Entering the top page means more viewers. Increasing viewership means more revenue from advertising, more revenue from subscriptions, and more appealing when applying for sponsorship. This, as you can imagine, also leads to increased income.

And at all levels, Twitch is part of that revenue. Twitch currently accounts for 50% of streamer subscription revenue (less for special partners). When a viewer buys a bit to cheer, Twitch also receives a portion of that purchase. Twitch also takes part in advertising revenue, but the money spent boosting the stream isn’t split with the creator.

We believe that paying to help creators grow their community is valuable to their supporters.

It’s a bit like a gacha game. Of course, you can play for free (you can also participate in community challenges), but you have to pay to get good things (the rapid growth of the community). And like any other gacha game, there will inevitably be whales. Twitch knows that community members want streamers to succeed. Then there is no better way to ensure its success than just paying.

We believe it’s worth it to their supporters to pay to help creators grow their community, says Rosok.

There are other ways viewers can support streamers and streamers find more viewers. Tags allow viewers to search for streams that meet certain criteria. Attacks (the kind you don’t dislike) share the viewers of one creator with another. Black History Month, Pride Month, and Global Accessibility Awareness Day promotions also show small streamers at the top of the home page. Rosok also emphasizes that the free Community Challenge version of StreamBoost will continue to be available for those who don’t want to spend money but want to support streamers.

Currently, the program is only for small streamers with less than 250 followers and will continue for the next four weeks. Twitch shares data with creators, so creators can measure the impact of boosts on traffic. Twitch also emphasizes that this is just an experiment and there is no guarantee that the program will be deployed site-wide or in its current format.

The experiment is not final and will continue to evolve based on community feedback, a Twitch spokeswoman said.

