My Summer in Tech: 5 students connect with innovation





Jack Abraham, a Silicon Valley investor and innovator and entrepreneur who served as a client of the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition for several years, shared this observation with high school students around the world. We are entering an era where technology is transforming everything. Transforming every industry and creating and enabling product and service technologies is the future.

Innovation is empowering the business world in the 21st century, with life-changing challenges such as a pandemic that has changed the relationship with technology. For example, how can we connect us at school and beyond without using Zoom?

Dan Arig, chief information officer at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said that the world around him was undergoing a fundamental shift in the way people relate to technology. It can be found in a variety of technologies. Every time I think about what I can do with my cell phone and this little device that fits in my pocket, it was almost impossible even five or ten years ago. You can pay with a watch at the supermarket. The way we experience the world with technology is different than it was a few years ago.

High school students are listening to this message of technology advantage and are beginning to lay the foundation for future business leaders. Last summer we spoke with a few students who decided to explore technology in different ways and share their stories.

Budapest Robotics

Nitin works with his mentor, Lizzeth Sanchez.

Nitin J is a third year high school student at BASIS Independent Silicon Valley in San Jose, California. Is interested in engineering and technology, especially robotics and drones, from junior high school. This summer, Nitin had the opportunity to intern at OnRobot, a global company that designs and sells robot technology for a variety of industries. He wanted to understand the technology behind the design and programming of robotic arms that could mimic the functionality of the human hand, said Nitin, who worked with mentor Lizzeth Sanchez for two weeks at the OnRobots office in Budapest, Hungary. I have come into contact with robots and robot attachments of various shapes. All robots in the lab consisted of two formats, industrial and collaborative. Industrial robots include robots that are extremely powerful and are used daily in factories. Industrial robots often work with pure code and do not provide drag-and-drop functionality for collaborative robots. On the other hand, collaborative robots are easy to learn by block programming and are used in fields that require human involvement, such as product finishing. The OnRobot team made me explore different types every day. One robot was assigned to work with, and with the help of an application engineer, he learned the basics of robot programming, and then learned how to use robot attachments to program a simple pick-and-place program. During my stay, I learned a number of new languages ​​such as RAPID, Python, SPEL +, Matlab, and simple drag and drop blocks.

Interested in cryptography

A 15-year-old from China, a sophomore at University High School in Irvine, California, Vanessa M. acted on her cryptocurrency curiosity this summer. I am deeply fascinated by this huge and mysterious world, says Vanessa. He decided to take an Edx class called Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency. She went on to write a research report titled “Will Bitcoin Value $ 1 Million or $ 0?”. Vanessas’ research has turned to many of Bitcoin’s technology layers. Bitcoin involves so many technologies, she says. Transaction mechanism, blockchain mechanism, mining process mechanism. It’s very complicated This study taught me a new idea that when some things seem to have a bright future, don’t blindly chase the crowd to invest in it.

Indian sneaker market

Akshat will showcase his latest merchandise.

Akshat K is a third year high school student from Bangalore, India. Is passionate about bringing the world of sneakers from the United States to India. His business, Deadstock Drip, began in 2018 when he joined SneakerCon LA and felt a surge from buying, selling and trading shoes. He wanted to make it easy for the Indian community to buy high-end sneakers and interconnect Indian sneaker heads. I started Deadstock Drip as a way to bring Jordan and Easy to the community’s sneaker heads, but over the year, as the number of queries increased, I built a larger customer base across India. Deadstock Drip is currently a global sneaker market with over $ 100,000 in profits and a lot of technical demand. This summer, Axhat worked on adding two important features to the Deadstock Drip website. He believes this will be a revolution for the Indian sneaker market. First is the live auction house. In the subsection of the website, create a live marketplace where you can list your sneakers while bidding on other sneakers that Sneaker Head is trying to buy. The second is the Find your Sole service. This subsection allows sneaker heads to search for sneakers, while also finding sneaker heads that have sneakers and are considering for sale.

App and analytics

Zack S., a 17-year-old senior at Los Gatos High School in Los Gatos, California, launched the app on the Apple App Store and Google Play for most of the summer. In 2019, Zack participated in the Wharton Summer High School Program on Entrepreneurship and worked with a small team to create a professional social network business plan for high school students. That was a cool idea. In fact, it won first place in the summer business planning competition. After the program was over, Zack couldn’t shake the feeling they were working on something. Shortly thereafter, he launched Venzur, a social network for high school students. It facilitates collaboration between aspiring young entrepreneurs and keeps students connected through profiles and content. The website has been in operation for some time, but the app was released in early September 2021. We had to go through a rigorous Apple App Store review process from a small beta site, which was definitely a challenge, Zach says. We worked closely with several team members, including a friend Juan Pablo I met in Wharton, to connect the app to schools and users around the world. Venzur currently has 100 users and is growing. I have been using Google Analytics since day one. After making some or all user homepage changes, Google Analytics collects weekly data on retention, average bounce rate, and average time spent on the page and compares that week to the previous week. To decide. If I should do it again. I use the data to inform you how to make all the decisions.

Meet Glamazontay

According to Mehtaab, technology is access.

17-year-old Mehtaab B. , A senior at Dublin High School in Dublin, California, spent at least part of a summer day as a student at the Wharton Pre-Baccalaureate Program. During her time at Wharton, she discovered new ways to leverage technology. For example, she participated in the Global Youth Meetup Challenge Pro Infra, encouraging her to find software that visualizes architecture. When Mehtaab wasn’t studying or competing (by the way, she also won the third round of the Summer Comment & Win contest), she was building a new online boutique Athen Collections with the help of online tutorials. YouTube was my main way to learn to start a boutique, says Mehtaab. The main Youtuber I saw was a woman named Glamazontay. I watched a variety of videos that helped me understand every step of starting a boutique, including legal issues, wholesale and manufacturing, website creation, shipping, and marketing. You’ve been given an easy way to work with technologies like never before, such as platforms like Shopify and Mailchimp. Technology helps people reduce wasted steps in the process and eliminate waste. I think this efficiency will make technology easier for everyone to access their business.

Conversation starter

Have you recently learned and used technology? Share your story in the comments section of this article.

List five different initiatives with technology from the article. Which one do you find most interesting and why?

“Technology helps people reduce and eliminate wasted steps in the process,” said Mehtaab. How do you define the power of technology?

