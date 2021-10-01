How Amazon Survived the Rough Launch of New World Online Games





Waiting to play New World.

Amazon games

Amazon can sell almost anything, so why not play your own online game? The latest Amazon game project, New World, launched on September 28th and quickly attracted more than 700,000 players. This is good news for New World, but not great for players like me who had to wait in long online cues to join the game.

The game is divided into hundreds of servers, or “worlds,” each of which can host up to 2,000 players. Who chooses how? Some worlds were a bigger draw than others, either because of the introduction of the popular Twitch Streamer, or simply because of the catchy server name. Over 10,000 people were waiting in the queue on the Valhalla server. The more popular the server, the longer the login wait time, which can take up to several hours.

Get screenshots from Oscar Gonzalez / CNET CNET Culture Newsletter

Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET culture. Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

I tried to log on at 9:40 pm EST on the game’s release date, but there were more than 800 people on the server I was trying to join. This is also after Amazon games have added dozens more servers in the afternoon to accommodate players.

Before you actually join the server, you need to watch a CGI intro movie that explains part of the story. Next, create a character. I am not a person who is particular about the details of my character. I usually choose the “Random” option, which automatically creates the character. You can press the button multiple times until you find the combo you like. I usually try to get something a little like myself.

What a handsome devil.

Screenshots by Oscar Gonzalez / CNET

With my new character ready, with long salt and pepper hair and everything, it’s time to find a server. The world I was supposed to dive into was in a line of 500 people. Fortunately, it took me about an hour to get into the game, so I had a few other things to do in the meantime.

Start

The first was a tutorial. This is where the game holds your hand to teach you the basics of movement and combat. This was familiar to me as I was already in the New World Beta in August.

The first area you are in is the graveyard of the ship you launched on the shore. Zombie sailors welcome you with flying attacks and this will start the combat tutorial. The movement of the character is done on the keyboard, and the mouse handles attacks and blocks. You can use the gamepad if you want. The game holds your hand, make sure you press all the buttons as instructed before you can proceed. I evaluated this tutorial for the first time because New World combat is far more actionable than World of Warcraft and other traditional massively multiplayer online role-playing games (also known as MMORPGs).

This tutorial ends with a battle with a zombied captain. Ideally, this is where you can use all the skills you’ve learned, such as evasion, blocking, and special attacks. Whether you fight the captain perfectly or bump into it, the fight ends prematurely here with a dramatic ending sequence that I won’t ruin for you.

Strange new world

After some loading screens, we finally reach Aeternum. Players will spawn into a random starter area on the map to avoid overwhelming one space with hundreds of new characters.

The first quest in the game is designed to teach you about collecting, crafting, and other equipment. This is also when you can see all the other new players who have just joined the game. Many people yelled in server chat about how happy they were to finally be able to play after a long wait.

The quests you get in this starter area are mainly fetch quests. Grab something and take it home. There are several items to learn how to make, such as skinning knives that allow you to get skin and meat from local boars. These boars are usually abundant, but there are so many new players in the area that it can take a minute to find them.

After completing some training missions, move to the nearest city, Monark’s Bluffs.

Life in the big city

I went to the city, and it’s a short walk from the starter area to Monark’s Bluffs. I noticed that there were many campfires on the way. These serve as respawn points, a place to restore health and do some crafting. Campfires clutter the road to Monark’s cliffs and reach the main gates of the city all the way.

It’s not a vast, vast city, but there’s a lot to do. As with the starter area, the quests here will give players a better understanding of other collection and crafting options. The city also has an exchange that acts as an auction house and a storehouse for items from inventory.

On the first day of the game, I collected wood and stones and then blacksmithed them to make a longsword. As a reward, I was finally given the ability to create my own campfire as a personal respawn point. But it’s getting late, so I decided to set up my campfire among those who litter the road to the city and call it the end of the first day at Aeternum.

It was only one day in the New World, but games like this aren’t designed to be completed over a day, a week, or even months. It’s the fascination of online games, the ever-evolving world, mixed with all the randomness that comes from throwing thousands of real people together and seeing what happens. There’s a lot more in Aeternum, which Amazon wants to bring players back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/how-i-survived-the-rough-launch-of-amazons-new-world-online-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos