Voice input is a handy accessibility tool available for Google Docs and Google Slides speaker notes. This is a feature only available in the Chrome browser, and some aspects (editing, formatting, punctuation voice commands, etc.) are only available in certain languages.

Here’s how to use voice input in Google Docs:

Note: If you’re using a mobile device, you can use voice to type in the Google Docs app, but this isn’t a Google voice input tool (a native feature built into your phone’s keyboard).

How to use voice input in Google Docs

1. Open Google Docs in Google Chrome.

2. On the toolbar,[ツール],[音声入力]Click in the order of.

You can also use the keyboard shortcut “command + shift + S” to open the voice input.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest

3. When you’re ready to start voice input, click the microphone icon in the left margin.

Click the microphone icon to turn the voice input tool on and off.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest

Quick Tip: If you are new to voice input, you may need to give permission to Google Docs to use the microphone. To use this feature, it is essential that the connected microphone works.

4. Speak clearly using normal volume and pace (do not be too loud or too quiet, too fast or too slow).

Quick Tip: To add a punctuation mark, say the name of that particular punctuation mark and add it to your document. For example, to add a period at the end of a sentence, say “period”. You can also format the document by voice input by uttering phrases such as “line breaks” and “paragraphs”.

5. When you are finished, click the microphone icon again.

How to use voice commands

There are various voice commands that you can use to edit and format your document during voice input. Here are some basic things you should know.

To select text: “select [word or phrase], ”,“ Select All ”, or“ Select Row ”. To format the text: Say phrases such as “bold”, “italic”, “underline”. There are also commands for font size (“Reduce font size”, “Increase font”). Size), alignment (“centered”, “justified”, “left aligned”, “right aligned”), etc. To edit the document: Enter phrases such as “copy”, “cut”, and “paste”. Insert Header or Insert Pagination.

Quick Tip: Google Docs voice commands are only available in English.

How to edit voice input in Google Docs

If you need to correct a mistake while typing, move the cursor to the mistake and add text that you may have forgotten by speaking. You can also highlight mistakes and speak to them.

If the gray underlined word or phrase is incorrect, right-click to see a list of suggestions from Google Docs.

Unknown words and phrases are highlighted in Google Docs.Abigail Abe Samis Demarest

To delete the word immediately before the cursor, say “delete”.

Troubleshooting Tips Move to a quiet room. I get the error message “I couldn’t hear” from Google Docs. Try moving to a quiet room, connecting an external microphone, or adjusting the microphone input volume. Double check the microphone. If the microphone isn’t working, make sure the microphone isn’t broken, move to a quiet room, check the microphone settings in Computer System Preferences, and it’s connected and used by another application. Make sure it is not there, or restart your computer. Speak slowly and clearly. If the voice command doesn’t work, try speaking slowly and clearly. You can also try pausing before and after speaking the command.

