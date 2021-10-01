



Berlin has long attracted innovators, scientists and engineers to its thriving scene. Some of the world’s largest companies, such as Tesla, are now present in the region. Venture capital funding also supports Berlin as a center of growth and innovation.

When Berlin’s Tegel Airport opened in 1974, all it had to do was accommodate about 2.5 million passengers annually. By the time the doors were ready to close in 2020, more than 24 million people were flying to the airport each year.

With Berlin’s steadily growing popularity, Berlin has become a thriving destination for tourism, business, science and technology, and Tegel has become a victim of Berlin’s success. The new Berlin Brandenburg Airport is said to be able to welcome up to 58 million visitors annually by 2040. This is a sign of an unprecedented era.

However, Tegel’s legacy remains. Over the next few years, the site will be developed on a technology hub just 20 minutes from the city center on a scale of approximately $ 9.5 billion.

Named “Berlin TXL Urban Tech Republic,” the airport is home to 1,000 large and small businesses, with approximately 20,000 people engaged in research, development and production.

Meanwhile, a short distance from Berlin, Tesla has invested $ 11 billion in the new European Gigafactory and Battery Factory, received up to $ 1.9 billion in government subsidies, and created at least 14,000 new jobs. The fact that the American company chose the German metropolitan area over London and other major cities as its European hub speaks for itself. “Berlin is rocking,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said when the new facility was announced in 2019.

These two projects will be a kind of “technical halo” built around the city, which has already been described as one of the places where science, research, and technology should be.

While COVID-19 has undermined the fate of towns and cities around the world, Berlin’s economy, with its strong science, digital and technology sectors, maintained a decline of only 1.4%.

Berlin has surpassed its greatest expectations due to the influx of global talent attracted to the city for its reputation as a center of innovation.

Today, the city where Albert Einstein once started working continues to excel in digital technology, scientific research, innovation, and in a way that welcomes all visitors. “Not only the city itself, but especially its scientific community, has become very international,” said Gnter M. Ziegler, president of Freie Universitt Berlin. “It’s easy to be part of that.”

Young talents, renowned scientists, and ambitious scholars have turned to innovative aspects of Berlin through the exciting Brain City Berlin campaign. Known as a participant, the Brains of Berlin will serve as an ambassador for the city’s scientific landscape, although it doesn’t need to sell if it can boast that Berlin is the number one city for German start-ups.

In the first half of 2021, $ 4.8 billion was raised in 263 rounds, setting a record for the arrival of venture capital, which accounts for more than half of Germany’s total. Some of the biggest headlines were directed to a $ 1 billion investment announced in July by Grover, a Berlin-based consumer technology subscription startup.

Destructive industry is finding a foothold

FinTech is particularly well represented in Berlin, with Berlin-based FinTech attracting 70% of all German FinTech investment during that period in 2018 and 2019. The atmosphere of the city is said to be more laid-back and multicultural than Frankfurt and its old-fashioned financial institutions. That’s one of the reasons Berlin attracts the vibrant, digitally savvy community that FinTech start-ups need.

“Berlin has incredible technical talent,” said Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder of Revolut, when announcing the city’s technology hub in 2019.

Berlin has recently risen to fifth place in the world when it comes to FinTech financing. The city is gaining worldwide attention as a place to be found in the fields of AI, blockchain and quantum technology. It certainly helps that Berlin has well over 100 research institutes, including 11 state universities and about 30 private universities.

Ultimately, from the huge $ 700 billion Tesla, our most destructive and innovative companies are united by the desire to change the world. Berlin’s economic policy was to establish the capital as an easy way for businesses that want to change their paradigm. A city where science, technology, ambition and talent all thrive.

New entrants to the city always need a guide, which is where Berlin partners come in. A unique public-private partnership, Berlin Partners provides business and technology support to businesses, investors and scientific institutions who want to make waves in the city. The Berlin Partner Network provides companies with the opportunity to connect with more than 230 partners, share knowledge and contacts, and engage in public relations and marketing collaboration. Network members also have direct access to industry-wide decision makers.

Strong partnerships are essential for entrepreneurs and businesses. Berlin Partners are for those who want to make a difference and get the most out of Berlin.

