UM-Flint gets federal funding for new innovation and technology center





The University of Michigan, Flint, announced on Friday that it has received federal funding for a $ 10 million innovation and technology center on campus.

The project will be funded with a $ 3.8 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the US Department of Economic Development. According to university officials, the grant is consistent with $ 4.9 million from university donors.

The center is scheduled to open in 2023 and is located on the northwest side of the campus. Officials said the construction start date has not been set.

“Thanks to this grant, the new facility will have laboratories and classrooms designed for the learning and creativity needed for the future workforce in the state and region,” Prime Minister Deva Datta said in a statement. rice field. “UM-Flint takes pride in its mission as a local public university, so the building acts as a link between technology, education and industry partnerships, with community members and businesses actively involved in the innovation ecosystem. Participation is encouraged. “

The center will be home to the University of Innovation and Technology, which was launched this fall. The center is intended for students seeking a degree in digital manufacturing technology and information technology and informatics. The cybersecurity program will be added in the winter semester of 2022.

Christopher Pearson, CIT’s Dean, said the center would connect ready-to-use graduates with professional opportunities.

“The facility will provide students and faculty with tools and technologies to invent, solve and pursue new knowledge that can be applied directly to Industry 4.0 and future global challenges,” he said. “This is an exciting development and will be the centerpiece of the campus and the city of Flint.”

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has given $ 2.2 million for construction. The Flint-based organization previously provided $ 10 million in September 2020 to support the development and launch of CIT.

