Do you want to share your location?

The other day, when I fell out of my bicycle basket, I lost my cell phone on the bike path. I sent an email to a friend, and he knew exactly where it was.

Thanks to Google Maps location sharing, he told me it was submitted at the front desk of my condo.

To test how good my location sharing is, I took a long walk with my cell phone. In most cases it was two blocks away as I kept moving. When I sat on the bench, I was able to pinpoint it most of the time. It got even better if I kept the Google Maps app open. However, it was only 100% accurate if I asked for directions somewhere and then tapped Start to get a turn-by-turn narration. For example, when I was on the train, I saw him moving from one station to another.

If you want to share your location, click the Google Maps icon on your phone or PC, then click your profile picture.[現在地の共有]Choose. I like to tap points of interest on the map and scroll down to see photos, videos, and 360-degree panoramas of the area (if any were taken by the Google team). However, if you just want to find your lost Android, go to android.com / find. For iPhone, go to icloud.com and select Find My iPhone. Try this before you lose. You may have permission to turn it on.

Gadgets for your bike

Next year, we will release airbags for bicycles. It’s part of the backpack.

Evoc Sports’ Commute Air Pro 18 analyzes cyclist positions 1,100 times per second. When a drop or collision is detected, the airbag will inflate in 0.2 seconds. This reduces the cyclist’s acceleration by up to 80%. Designed to minimize back and head injuries. Detachable inserts help protect the spine.

The airbag is triggered by the explosion of an electric igniter. After the airbag is deployed and checked for damage, the system can be reused with a new cartridge. Commute Air Pro will be available for $ 1,000 in 2022.

Antivirus question

One reader said: “I received a reminder that my McAfee subscription has expired. They are offering a $ 45 discount renewal.” He wants to know if he should renew.

According to TechRadar and other sites, all you need is Windows Defender, which is part of Windows for free. In the latest AV-Comparatives testing, Defender stopped 99.5% of the threats. According to SE Labs, it will stop 99%. applause!

Remove your Bullguard antivirus subscription when it expires. If you don’t have a lifetime subscription yet, you won’t even use Malwarebytes. The important thing is not to click on dangerous links. I have a friend who used Windows XP a lot in the Windows 10 era without antivirus. Due to her safe habits, she never ran into problems.

YouTube downloader

Ever wanted to download a YouTube video? There is one way to do this. If you find something you like, click “Share”. Then click Copy to get the link. Paste it into the search box on Y2meta.com and download it as an MP3 file. That way, you can listen offline or put it on another device.

One reader writes that he is currently using the fourth YouTube downloader app. “The usual story is free until they think they’ve captivated you, then it forks on fabric or something else.” After downloading MP3s, he often orders CDs, so much more Get a good “wav” format. I don’t know the difference.

The Google-approved method of saving YouTube videos for offline enjoyment is to click on one in the YouTube app on your phone when you have WiFi or a phone connection,[保存済み]Is to tap.

Easy video editing

Recently, I made a selfie video by standing in front of a webcam on my computer monitor. I wanted to show off the dance moves.

To take a selfie with your webcam on Windows, type “camera” in the search box at the bottom left of the screen and tap the video icon. In the resulting video, I noticed that my head was cut off for most of it. It looks better without a head, but I’ve cut out most of it.

Here’s how to do it on a Windows computer: Type “Photos” in the Windows search box to launch the Photos app, then tap “Video Editor” at the top of the page and click to add a video. Click Trim and drag the marker on the left to start the video later and drag the marker on the right to end the video earlier. next,[完了],[ビデオを終了],[エクスポート]Click in the order of.

To edit a video taken with your Android smartphone, open the video in the Photos app and tap outside the video to display the edit controls. Drag the slider from the right or left to get the part you want to keep. On your iPhone, open the Photos app and tap the video you want to edit. Then tap Edit. Move the slider to change the start and stop times.

Internet freedom

According to FreedomHouse.org, Internet freedom has declined for the 11th consecutive year.

At least 48 countries are tightening regulations.

China is ranked as the worst place for internet freedom. Other “non-free” locations include Russia, Venezuela, Thailand and 11 other locations. The US score has fallen for the fifth consecutive year, but it is still considered free. For more information, search for “Freedom House Freedom on the Net”.

