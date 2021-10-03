Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon under antitrust scrutiny





In the United States, government agencies, courts, and Congress are working to limit control of Big Tech in the United States. Meanwhile, Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have launched a counterattack.

In the 1960s, the US economy was driven by the big three in the automotive sector, General Motors (GM), Chrysler and Ford. Today it is fueled by Big Tech. Over the last decade, US Big Tech has revolutionized the Internet economy, but allegedly abused its advantages.

In June 2019, antitrust enforcers agreed to focus on Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon, sharing responsibility for the investigation. In October 2020, the House Judiciary Committee completed a report recommending various measures to address the anti-competitive behavior of businesses. And in June, the Commission ordered a series of antitrust bills directed at Big Tech. Last December, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in collaboration with 46 states in the United States, launched an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook over the acquisition of two rivals, Instagram and WhatsApp, and the resulting monopoly. Did. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) antitrust division is preparing Alphabet’s second exclusive proceeding against Google over its digital advertising business.

Congress may also pursue legislation to deal with Big Tech’s anti-competitive behavior.

These are just a few of the recent signs that US antitrust laws are about to be strengthened.

Market capitalization of $ 9 trillion

The total market capitalization of the largest five tech giants reflects their dominance. It is over $ 9 trillion for Apple ($ 2.4 trillion), Microsoft ($ 2.2 trillion), Google ($ 1.8 trillion), Amazon ($ 1.7 trillion) and Facebook ($ 1 trillion). It was their controversial act that made them the target of antitrust law.

In the United States, antitrust laws emerged in the late 19th century with industrialization, income polarization, and large corporations. At that time, the Sherman Act (1890), the Clayton Act (1914), and the Federal Trade Commission Act (1914) were enacted to promote competition and curb monopoly. These laws have been interpreted and enforced in different ways at different times. If the more forgiving “rules of reason” reflect early antitrust laws, lawyers who have discredited postpartum depression have relied on “structuralist” rules aimed at excessive market concentration. rice field. When neoliberal economic policies won in the 1970s, they were parallel to the rise of the “Chicago School” and the view of a more forgiving antitrust law, perhaps based on law and economics. Since then, these interpretations not only reflect the use of large corporations, but also their competitiveness concerns regarding global competition. There has been growing criticism of Big Tech over the last decade, as evidenced by the increased antitrust investigations in the United States and the European Union.

Revolving door personnel

The first Big Tech case occurred in 1999 when 19 states and the Department of Justice sued Microsoft. Despite the ruling that splits the software giant, years of operation and transactions led to a settlement without dissolution. Just a few days ago, the FTC found that the Big Five made 616 acquisitions, each in excess of $ 1 million, between 2010 and 2019, but too small to report to antitrust agencies. It was a wise Pac-Man strategy to boost monopoly practices.

The move was supported by antitrust reformers when President Joe Biden appointed Lina Khan to chair the FTC earlier in the year and Jonathan Canter to lead the Judiciary’s antitrust team. I did. However, Big Tech’s counterattack continued immediately. Big Tech blames Khan and Canter for “injustice prejudice” and “conflict of interest,” but with no legal benefit. The real challenge to US antitrust law is “revolving door” politics. For years, Big Tech has been recruiting antitrust regulators from the FTC and DoJ. They come from the executive suite of the company they should supervise. Antitrust enforcers are reluctant to oppose former and future employers. The problem is systematic, leading to conflicts of interest and moral hazard at the expense of competition and consumers.

Antitrust laws in emerging economies

To some extent, US antitrust law parallels similar trends in the high-income western world. But as US tech giants dominate the global tech sector, their dominance needs to be scrutinized further.

Over the last decade, new generations of multinational corporations have emerged from developing countries such as China’s Internet giants Tencent, Alibaba, JD, Xiaomi and Baidu. Therefore, the rise of China’s antitrust law since 2008 is similar. However, antitrust laws in emerging economies are complicated by additional considerations. In their own markets, per capita income is significantly lower than in the West. Therefore, large companies need to rely on cost-effective businesses, which is difficult to reproduce for multinationals in rich countries. As a result, US car makers GM and Ford have recently withdrawn from India.

Second, the domestic market fostered domestic monopoly behavior of US tech giants until the rise of European and Japanese challengers in the 1960s and 1970s. In contrast, the challengers of emerging economies had to fight the richer, more globalized tech giants from the beginning. Third, the Trump and Biden administrations are controversial against Chinese technology challengers, especially in tariff wars, protected trade principles, unilateral sanctions not supported by international law, and even illegal detention of business executives. I have used the means to brew. Such actions appear to be not motivated by competitive concerns, but by geopolitics to regain 5G leadership for military purposes.

Specific issues and policies

Competitive considerations and unique challenges reduce purchasing power, and global competition and controversial protection trade attacks highlight the importance of similarly unique antitrust laws in China and other emerging economies. To. Antitrust authorities must endeavor to ensure a fair and competitive market in the country. Yet, they cannot ignore the impact of global competition, including unfavorable trends and controversial practices, on challengers from developing countries.

It’s a difficult balancing act.

Dr. Dan Steinbock is an internationally recognized strategist in the multipolar world and founder of the Difference Group. He has worked in India, China, the American Institute (USA), Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (China), and EU Center (Singapore). For more information, please visit https://www.differencegroup.net.

The original version of this article was published by China Daily on September 27, 2021.

