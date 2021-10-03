



Tricky Transition: Google has been struggling to become a major commercial vehicle through the Google Pay app for years. This goal has also been avoided by rival Facebook.

Alphabet Incs Google has shelved plans to add bank accounts to payment apps and has become the latest technology giant to dial back ambitions for financial services.

Google has said for years that it has been working on adding partner bank accounts such as Citigroup Inc and Bank of Montreal to the improved app. The idea was that Google Pay users could use the app to apply for so-called Plex checks and savings accounts from 11 banks.

In a statement, a Google spokeswoman, in collaboration with partners, makes it very clear that there is a consumer demand for simple, seamless and secure digital payments for online and in-store transactions. Instead of acting as a provider of these services, we have updated our approach to focus primarily on providing digital support to banks and other financial services providers.

Google struggled to become a major commercial medium, an elusive goal for rivals such as Facebook Inc. Plex accounts are only part of a major overhaul of the Google Pay app, where users link their existing bank accounts with their credit cards and search for discounts when shopping or dining.

Originally known as Android Pay since its debut in 2015, Google Pay has attracted 150 million users in 30 countries.

Updates to the Google Pay app, which consumers rely primarily on to send money to friends and shop online, began under Caesar Sengupta. He is Vice President of Payments Business and oversaw Google’s Next Billion Users initiative until his departure in March. Sengupta replaced Bill Ready, a former PayPal Holdings Inc executive, in April.

By the time Ready took the reins, the Plex account project was behind schedule, a person familiar with the matter said.

Rather than a number of notable executives leaving the company and moving forward, Lady abandoned her efforts.

Google’s decision, like Paytm in India and Grab in Singapore, is a loss for Citigroup, which advertised the partnership as evidence of its ability to form digital partnerships with its native technology giants. The company has vowed to use the technology it created for its partnership with Google in transactions with other companies.

In its statement, Citigroup respects Google’s decision to update Plex’s strategy and looks forward to finding other opportunities to work together, such as as part of the payment ecosystem. We will also use this effort and the knowledge we have gained from the work we have done to accelerate Citis’s unique efforts and develop extensions to work with our partner ecosystem.

