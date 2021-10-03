Is Alt Text a Google ranking factor?





The alt text helps the computer read the image.

But can alt tags affect organic search rankings?

Read on to learn if there is any connection between the alt text and the improved Google rankings.

Claim: Alternate text is a ranking element

What is alt text?

Alternate text is an HTML image attribute. You can create an alternative text version of an image if the image cannot be loaded or if there are accessibility issues.

It is considered a ranking factor because it is important for Google Image Search.

Alternative text as a ranking factor: evidence

Google emphasizes the importance of alternative text in many ways.

The Google Search Central Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide states the use of alt tags as follows:

“… Optimizing image filenames and alt text helps image search projects, such as Google Image Search, better understand images.”

Google Search Central’s advanced SEO documentation has a page on image best practices. In a section called About Alternate Text, Google describes the use of alternative text.

“Google uses computer vision algorithms and alt text along with page content to understand the subject of the image. The alt text in the image also serves as an anchor text when using the image as a link. . “

They do not specify that alternative texts improve your ranking, but warn webmasters that improper use can harm your website.

“Don’t enter keywords (keyword abuse) in the alt attribute. The user experience may be degraded and the site may be considered spam.”

It also shows the following good and bad alt text usage examples:

In 2020, Google Search Advocate’s John Mueller answered a question about alternative text for quoted images during Google Webmaster’s business hours. In the answer, he talked about how Google uses it:

“For search, what happens with the alt attribute is to use it to better understand the image itself, especially for image search. So if you don’t care about image search, the search perspective So you don’t have to worry about alt text.

However, if you want these images to appear in your image search, it may make sense to display flashy quotes in your image search as well. You can use the alt attribute to verify that this is in the image. Get additional information around the page on how to rank that landing page. “

Moz mentions ranking factors related to alt text. Instead of saying that the alt text itself is a ranking factor, Moz advises:

“… Alternate text provides another opportunity to include the target keyword. Describe the image and target if possible, as the use of keywords on the page is still important as a search engine ranking factor. We recommend that you create alt text that contains the keywords or keyword phrases that you want. “

In a Twitter discussion on ALT texts that benefit SEO in 2021, Google developer Martin Splitt said:

“Yes, alt text is also important for SEO!”

Alternative text as a ranking factor: our verdict

There is no specific mention of alternative text as a ranking factor for Google search.

Obviously, if you want your images to appear in Google Image Search results, you need to create descriptive, non-spam alternative text.

That’s why we call the alt text a confirmed Google ranking element, based on comments from Google representatives and all the support information found.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

