The latest Google apps and Play Services updates drain the battery excessively





Every time a software release occurs with either a hot patch or a major patch, a new bug will occur and the old issue will be reopened. Google apps are ubiquitous on the vast majority of devices, making it increasingly difficult for developers to anticipate and test every possible scenario. We’ve found a lot of complaints so far in recent updates to Google apps and Google Play services.

Recently, many users have reported abnormal battery drain and overheating on their smartphones. This finger points to an update to the Google app released on September 24th in a stable branch. Since there were no major software updates on the phone during the observation period, users could easily eliminate the latest Google app updates.

Users are complaining that the Google app along with the Google Play service is running out of battery and getting hot. We’re talking about the beta 5 version recently released on the stable branch. The bad part is that the same is not reflected in the power usage graph. Users complain that they are not logged in to their Google account and have not changed their settings.

In standby mode, abnormal battery drain is more noticeable. Users are reporting a significant reduction in battery usage. Prior to September 24th, the beta update for the Google app was used to post updates for about a day, with about four hours left.

Check out the statistics shared by Reddit users – u / dawpoed.Maybe you can resonate with them too

Before and after

The user finally tried to troubleshoot by forcibly stopping the Google app, clearing the Google app cache and Google Play service app, and restarting the device by default before and after clearing the cache. Needless to say, these actions have to be performed multiple times, which is annoying to everyone. For some people, uninstalling updates and turning off automatic updates hasn’t helped so far. The app will continue to run in auto-update mode every morning.

Temporary workaround for battery drain and overheating

A temporary workaround for this issue is to uninstall or disable the Google app. However, users have reported that it does not work perfectly. Even after turning off getting automatic updates for the app, the app will somehow be updated again.

Another method experienced users have tried is to uninstall the update and disable the automatic update of Google Play via WiFi. After doing all that, update the Google app again to the last non-beta stable version. Alternatively, you can install Google Go, a lightweight version of the Google app.

Google noticed this issue but didn’t give it an ETA. Hopefully it will release a hot patch soon!

Thank you for reporting this issue. We will try to resolve it as quickly as possible, so please wait for a while. MinhajK

How did you handle the battery drain and overheating issues?

