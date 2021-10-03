SMART Tire Company Startup Reinvents Wheels Using NASA Technology





Driven the moon and dropped onto the earth

SMART Tire Company has announced plans to bring NASA’s technology back to Earth. The team introduced innovative “shape memory alloy radial technology” (SMART) to create space age tires aimed at transforming the performance of on-road and off-road vehicles and expanding the range of future mobility. To do. Superelastic tires were originally developed by NASA and are now being commercialized by startups for use on Earth.

The tires are airless, durable and will not puncture. It is made from Nitinol + (nickel titanium), a special advanced material that is a “shape memory alloy” that is elastic like rubber but strong like titanium.

Image provided by SMART tire company

Less material, less waste

While SMART tires are “flat free,” NASA technology offers another game-changing advantage. In other words, tire waste is significantly reduced. The problem is the impact of tires on the environment. 20-30% of all marine plastics comes solely from tire spills. The team at the SMART tire company is tackling the problem with a radical solution.

The tire technology developed by NASA still uses rubber, but it uses much less and wastes much less. The rubber elements are almost entirely concentrated on the tread, as the tires do not require structural support. In addition, the tires do not contain pneumatics. This means that unlike traditional tires, SMART tires do not lose pressure and fuel efficiency every mile. Innovation has the potential to transform the industry — 70% of today’s tire business is replacement. Punctures and crevices are less serious problems and tires are less likely to be scrapped.

Image courtesy of Akron Beacon Journal

First application for launch

SMART Tire Company’s upcoming METL bike tires will use the same “shape memory alloy radial technology” material that will be deployed on NASA’s Fetch Rover in 2026. An innovative property called “superelasticity” allows the tire to rearrange its molecular structure in response to strain. It recovers 100% instantly. Co-founder and CEO Earl Cole commented that METL bike tires are scheduled for launch in 2022 and are designed and manufactured at the company’s new STC Innovation Center in Akron, Ohio.

Image provided by SMART tire company

