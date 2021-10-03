



Google Photos is the most popular photo and video storage and sharing service on the planet. Since its release as a standalone service in 2015, Google Photos has been involving new users every day, especially with the help of a free and unlimited photo storage policy. Recently, Google has made some changes to its policies that have made it wondering if Google Photos still offers unlimited storage for free.

Today, I’ll take a look at the queries I have and see if Google Photos can continue to get unlimited storage.

Does Google Photos have unlimited storage?

As mentioned earlier, Google Photos offered unlimited storage with slightly reduced quality (up to 12 megapixels). Everyone was attracted to Google Photos because it didn’t offer the same level of convenience as any other service. After five years of service, Google ended its free unlimited photo storage option in June 2021. Currently, Google Photos does not offer free unlimited file storage of low quality or original quality. Everything is now associated with Google Drive storage. This means that all photos uploaded after June 1st will be counted in Google Drive storage.

For example, if you have 5 GB of free space in your Google Drive account and you upload 1 GB of photos after the expiration date, your Google Drive space will be reduced to 4 GB. Previously, Google Photos and Google Drive weren’t tied together, except for original quality photos.

Can I get unlimited storage with Google Photos?

Prior to June 1, 2021, all Google users could upload unlimited Express or High Quality images to Google Photos without worrying about running out of Google Drive storage. Only users who wanted to keep original quality files (typically 16 megapixels or larger) linked their photo accounts to Google Drive. Currently, no one can get unlimited storage with Google Photos, whether it’s a free user or a premium user.

Basic 15GB storage is available to all Google account holders. As we think, if it’s too restrictive for you, the first premium package will cost $ 1.99 per month for 100GB of storage space. If you go every year, you can have 100GB for $ 19.99. Next is 200GB, which costs $ 2.99 per month. 200GB of storage for a year saves $ 29.99. Finally, there is the 2TB plan, which is the largest plan offered by Google One. Monthly 2TB storage costs $ 9.99 and annual packs cost $ 99.99.

Google Drive had 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB packages until 2018, but has been deprecated since then. The maximum amount is 2TB. So unless you have a Pixel device, there’s no way to get unlimited Google Drive storage, no matter how much you pay.

Can I get unlimited Google Photos storage on my Pixel device?

Not only is Google a software giant, it also manufactures decent mobile phones, which are typically released once or twice a year, packed with Google’s unique qualities. As mentioned earlier, the Google Photos unlimited backup option is no longer available. However, if you’re using a Pixel device up to Pixel 5, the rules are a little different. From unlimited original quality storage to unlimited storage saver photo backups, Google Pixel smartphones offer everything.

Original Pixel or Pixel XL: Unlimited Original Quality Backup Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL: Unlimited Storage Saver Backup Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL: Unlimited Original Quality Backup (until January 31, 2022). Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5: Unlimited Storage Saver Backup

Note that saving files in their original quality counts across storage unless you have the original Pixel or are using the Pixel 3 / XL until January 31, 2022. Please give me.

What is the best upload size for you?

Google Photos hasn’t been the same since abandoning the free unlimited storage decoration. Many users are dissatisfied with the new stance, but in reality this move is not surprising. It was only a matter of time before the end of the generosity of Google Photos, for example, when all Google competitors moved to the paid tier. However, casual users don’t have to worry too much about storage depletion, especially if they choose the right upload size.

There are three upload sizes available. The following will help you check all three and choose the right hierarchy.

Original quality

This is the most space-consuming upload size to maintain the quality of the original photo. Save photos in their original quality, regardless of size or resolution. Therefore, if you are using a high resolution mobile camera, the free 15GB can quickly be exhausted. However, if quality is a priority over quantity, feel free to choose the original quality option.

Storage saver

Storage Saver is the default backup option for all users. Originally, users had access to unlimited free storage with this upload size. It is currently downgraded to a maximum of 15GB. This means that all images uploaded after June 1, 2021 will count towards a total of 15GB of free Google storage. Thankfully, Google Photos compression technology is pretty impressive, allowing you to store most photos in high quality without running out of storage. For most people, Storage Saver is the perfect upload size to choose from. Storage saver photos can also be printed fairly easily up to 24 x 16 inches.

Limited express

Minimum upload size for people with very limited storage or having difficulty accessing a WiFi connection. Unlike storage savers, where Google Photos doesn’t compress your photos very much, choosing the Express option can mess with your photos a lot. The photo is compressed to 3 megapixels. This means that you can print your photos on sheets up to 8 x 6 inches. This upload size is not recommended unless you are really desperate, as there are too many compromises in the Express settings.

What happens if I run out of storage?

Google is an integral part of our online life. That’s why it’s important to monitor the available Google storage. If you somehow run out of space, you can pay a lot of money. With Google Photos storage now counting to a free 15GB quota, the risk of storage depletion is fairly real.

For those who don’t know, running out of Google Storage not only affects the backup function of Google Photos, but also makes other Google services such as Gmail, Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Drive completely useless. If you don’t choose a paid plan larger than 15 GB, you won’t be able to send or receive emails, create new documents / sheets, upload files to Google Drive, or save photo backups to Google Photos.

In addition, Google states that if you don’t choose a paid data plan, or if your account remains inactive for two years, you may delete old emails and more. Of course, this is all very scary and will push more and more people to Google One, Google’s paid storage service.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nerdschalk.com/does-google-photos-have-unlimited-storage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos