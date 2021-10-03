Editorial How Logistics Issues Force a Rethinking of Technology and Retail-View





Subscriptions and new technologies help retailers deal with the crisis (Image: iStock Photo)

If you’re lucky, UK supply chain issues can have some professional or personal impact. Really this is a logistics issue-not enough truck drivers to move things, bureaucratic formalism and tariffs affecting imports-but the result is the same: concerns that things may get tougher It is increasing.

But the need is the mother of invention, and the situation forces many growing retailers to see how technology and new tactics can help.

Despite more sales online than ever before, retailers with physical stores are tied to technology that better drives clicks, collection and distribution. I still put the store first. Three-quarters of retailers believe that physical stores are essential for both online delivery and hands-on sales.

This is certainly part of the reason why sustainable fashion brand Aqua & Rock has launched a flagship store in Covent Garden for both hands-on sales and online supply.

Technology-based supply chain management is also highlighted this week by Jim Mann, acquisition director of the UK of Thrasio, one of Amazon’s fastest-growing acquisitions of the third-party FBA brand. He faces a very complex set of situations at the same time, including Covid, Brexit, and changing shopping habits, and technology is the only way to stay agile enough to adapt to these changes. It emphasizes that it is to be utilized.

It works with many retailers looking for new operational methods to counter supply chain issues as much as possible, as well as to drive the growth of the most important practices until Christmas.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling will be able to revamp its platform and renew its order management system (OMS) for headlessness to meet the explosive sales seen in its final peak season at the end of 2020. I did it.

Irish shoe company Dubarry, a well-known Galway Boot maker, is also considering using Replatform to drive growth. In this case, we will integrate payment platforms to better handle payments from around the world in order to continue our international expansion.

Supply chain issues are beginning to increase the number of retailers considering offering subscription services, as consumers use more technology to adapt to changing habits.

For example, the card sending service TouchNote offers to allow users to pay a monthly fee for a significant allocation of sendable cards. On the other side of the scale, canned fish seller Fish4Ever offers shoppers a subscription service to buy canned fish. Suppose you have a canned fish market-perhaps as a gift to go with one of your TouchNote cards?

Combining this subscription model with marketplace operations and global support, thelittleloop is an innovative site that lends used children’s clothing to paying members and is online in partnership with sustainable children’s clothing brand Frugi. We offer a “shared wardrobe” subscription. The idea is that children grow up quickly from their clothes, so they often don’t fit their purpose, but because they’re essentially unused, they can be rented out to other users.

This novel idea takes advantage of all of the above trends and appears to have created a whole new paradigm for apparel “consumption.” I believe it can be translated into all areas of the fashion retail market, and perhaps beyond. Not only does this mitigate the environmental impact of consumers, but it also begins to erode a complete reliance on retail supply, which consumers themselves are suppliers of. This model has a lot to offer.

