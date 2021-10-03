Gas Station Near Me: A Clever Google Maps Trick to Find the Nearest Location With Fuel





London drivers are witty after being forced to spend the weekend in line throughout the capital trying to get a petrol tank.

With more than 8 million people living in the capital, it is one of the most densely populated areas on the planet and the demand for fuel is very high.

Brian Maderson, chairman of the Gasoline Retailers Association, told LBC: “Normality is creeping into that part of the country, but London and the southeast are absolutely horrifying.”

Read more: London’s fuel crisis is about to be dragged into a “terrible” situation across the capital

Starting Monday (October 4th), about 200 troops will help deliver fuel to the country’s gas stations, 100 of whom will work as drivers.

Gasoline pump at a gas station in central London (Image: PA)

The government also announced that 300 fuel tank drivers from the EU will be given special visas and will be able to work in the UK until March 2022.

It remains to be seen if any of the solutions provided by the government will make industry officials skeptical and make any difference.

“This won’t be a big panacea and will be a big help, but in terms of quantity, they won’t be able to carry that much,” Maderson told the BBC Radio 4 Today program.

He added: “Delivery to gas stations, especially independent stations, which are nearby retail sites in London and the southeast, should be prioritized.

Google Maps can help drivers struggling to find a petrol tank and where the biggest line in London is.

MyLondons’ amazing new newsletter, The 12, is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city.

Send a free email with 12 stories every day around 12:00 pm to entertain, inform and rejuvenate. Its perfect lunchtime reading.

The MyLondon team tells a London story for Londoners. Forty-five journalists cover all the news you need, from the city hall to the local streets.

Sign up for The 12 Newsletter here and don’t miss a moment.

How Google Maps Can Help

Google Maps is a very sophisticated application that you can use to find the nearest gas station or what the queue looks like outside.

Just search for “gas stations near me” on Google Maps and many of them will appear on the map.

Change the map style to “Traffic” and then zoom in on your favorite gas station and you’ll see colored lines running along the road.

Green means that the traffic is running normally, but as the color gets darker, this indicates increasing congestion.

Red and dark brown indicate that there is heavy traffic in the area and you may want to avoid the petrol queue.

Google Maps also shows you the length of the queue so you can estimate the time you might be waiting-and remember that this can all be done from the comfort of your living room. Please keep it.

Read more Related articles Read more Related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/petrol-stations-near-me-clever-21749302 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos