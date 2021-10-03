How to recover deleted text messages on iPhone: Follow steps





There are several ways to recover deleted text messages on iPhone. We all receive some useless text messages every day. For this reason, most of us select multiple messages on iPhone and delete them at once. This process may remove junk mail and spam as well as important messages. There are also scenarios where you accidentally delete an important text message and can’t find an easy way to get it back to your iPhone.

Apple has enabled the iPhone integrated with iCloud to store backups of content, including text messages. However, getting the text from an iCloud backup requires some prior knowledge. There is also no standalone option provided by the iPhone manufacturer to restore deleted messages at once.

How to recover deleted text messages on iPhone using iCloud backup

Below are the steps you can take to recover deleted text messages on iPhone using iCloud Backup. Before starting the process, it’s important to point out that in order to restore previous text messages from the cloud, you need to enable the messages as part of your iCloud backup.

[設定]Go to and tap your Apple ID profile at the top.

Open iCloud> Storage Management> Backups and select the backup created before the date you deleted the text message you want to recover.

Scroll down to find the backup of your message and make sure it is displayed with your data.

Next, you need to reset your iPhone. This will delete all stored content and data. Therefore, you should only continue if there are messages available in the backup file that contain the deleted messages.

If you are sure,[設定]>[一般]>[iPhoneの転送またはリセット]>[すべてのコンテンツと設定を消去]Go to.

It will take some time for the iPhone to restart and recover. Then you will be asked if you want to recover from the backup. Select the correct backup from there.

If you don’t want to erase all content and data from your iPhone, but want to restore messages stored in iCloud, you can log in to iCloud.com to get them. Below are the steps on how to do that.

How to restore text messages on iPhone using iCloud.com Log in to iCloud.com using your Apple ID and password. Go to the text message and look for the message you want to restore. The text message option only appears if you have text backup turned on. here,[設定]After navigating to your Apple ID profile, you’ll need to go to your iCloud settings and turn off message backup. You’ll see a list of the content you’re backing up in iCloud. You can turn off text message backup by simply tapping the message there. You will now be prompted to download the text message locally to your iPhone.From a pop-up message[無効にしてメッセージをダウンロード]Choose. This will download all existing messages, including deleted messages from your mobile phone.

It’s worth pointing out that this option only works if your iPhone hasn’t been backed up to iCloud recently. Otherwise, the deleted message will not be available on iCloud.com and will be replaced with the new text you received on your iPhone and you will not be able to retrieve it.

For users who don’t use iCloud, Apple allows backups through iTunes or the Finder, depending on the operating system you’re using on your system. In this case, you need to physically connect your iPhone. Also, the iCloud backup method is the same as deleting existing content and data so that you can restore old backups.

Some third-party apps claim to allow the recovery of deleted text messages on the iPhone. However, Gadget 360 does not recommend these gadgets as they can cause privacy issues.

