Amazon Astro Robot: A science feat or a successful product?

Why do you need a robot with a 10-inch screen, cameras, sensors, and other gadgets to roam the house and make a Wally noise? Amazon thinks it might be useful in the future.

Amazon’s latest innovation, Astro, is a lot like the Echo show on wheels. It’s packed with interesting technologies and shows how advanced deep learning, sensor technology, and mobile robots are.

But a successful product needs more than a good-looking robot that combines state-of-the-art technology with proven applications. Astro still has a lot to do before showing its true potential (or lack of it).

Machine learning on the device

Astros features are covered in detail by other technical agencies. Basically, the mobile robot can carry drinks to specific destinations, play music and videos, remotely monitor different parts of the house, and much more. It can recognize the occupants of your home and detect strangers. It can react to unusual events such as the sound of glass breaking. It can also interact with other Amazon smart home devices such as ring motion sensors and cameras.

These aren’t that impressive feats in their own right, but what makes Astro interesting is that it performs most of these features on its own hardware, without the need to perform calculations on Amazon servers. ..

In recent years, the limits of deep learning have brought about major changes in the AI ​​industry. The most important of these restrictions are privacy issues and the growing discomfort of sending, processing, and storing personal data in the cloud. In the cloud, large tech companies can use them for ambiguous purposes.

These concerns are driving AI models to run on user devices, along with the need to reduce power consumption and network lag. Two notable trends in this regard are TinyML, a machine learning model compressed to run on resource-constrained devices, and specializing in running deep neural networks in a power-efficient way. Edge AI hardware that is a processor.

Other major technology companies, including Google and Apple, are also developing hardware and software to perform sensitive operations such as face recognition and natural language processing on user devices.

The mobility part of Astro is especially interesting. Robots need to detect walls, doors, objects, people, animals, obstacles, stairs, map and navigate homes. In robotics, this is called Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) and has been a long-standing challenge in this area. Astro solves SLAM by mapping the surroundings using multiple cameras and sensors and running them through several neural networks and planner systems. In particular, navigation must be done on the device. This is because round trips to the cloud are expensive and too late to handle real-time changes that can occur at home.

The acclaimed roboticist Rodney Brooks says Astro is doing SLAM very well. To be able to do it locally very quickly, plan the world very quickly. I was really impressed.

AI model updates and addressing privacy issues

Astro runs an AI model on the device, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t collect data. Astro’s remote applications, such as instructing a specific location in the house to be inspected, require the device to send some of its data to the cloud.

Also note that in the current phase of Astros, which Amazon calls Day 1 Edition, we need to collect a lot of device data to find out how to use Astro and how to improve our products. And at least one report shows that robots send large amounts of data to the cloud.

In general, businesses run on machine learning can rarely improve without collecting customer data. You need this data to fine-tune and retrain your machine learning model and gain an edge over your competitors. Therefore, you cannot expect Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc. to stop collecting data. But you can expect them to do it in a more privacy-friendly way.

With more AI processing on user devices, these companies can avoid the complexity associated with storing user data together on a server. You can use techniques such as federated learning to improve your machine learning model without sending sensitive data to Amazon servers.

Clear application restrictions

Astro is a magnificent feat of science and engineering. But is that really what you want in your home?

A successful product is one that addresses an open issue or solves an existing issue well so that the customer can choose over the existing solution. It should be about doing something better or cheaper (or both) than the other ways.

From this perspective, Astro looks like a half-baked solution to an open problem, or an expensive solution to a problem that has already been addressed in a more efficient and affordable way.

Is Astro a mobile robot? If yes, it is limited to walking on flat ground and open spaces. You can’t climb the stairs, so if you have a two-story house, you’ll need a separate robot for each floor. You can’t open the doors, so if you want more free roaming space, you need to keep all the doors open. And it’s a great luck for a child to leave a toy in the doorway, as it can’t remove obstacles from that path.

Is Astro a waiter robot? If yes, you can only carry objects. I can’t tell you to go get a drink from the fridge. You can’t pick up an object and process it, but you need to put it in a container on the back. In most cases, I personally want to give items to friends, siblings, or parents and experience the rewards of social interaction rather than leaving the task to the robot.

Is Astro a video conferencing device? Why would you want to pay $ 1,000 to look down on a 10-inch screen (a very annoying point of view) when you already have a phone and computer that offer the same functionality in a much more comfortable position?

Is Astro a moving camera and sensor? If so, it’s certain that hell is expensive. For less than half the price of Astro, you can buy enough tilt-and-pan cameras and motion detection sensors to cover every corner of your home. Also, Astro solves only half of the problem because it can’t handle any of the situations it finds, such as indicating that the oven is still on. Smart appliances that can be remotely monitored and controlled are a more efficient solution.

And when it comes to elderly care, I don’t think robots anthropomorphized with cute sounds and transforming circles can replace human care (or animal pets). Wearables and mobile devices offer a much more reliable solution when it comes to alerting patients to take medication or detecting health problems.

Work in progress

There are several reasons why we are skeptical of domestic robots. On the other hand, the struggle of domestic robot makers shows how difficult it is to develop a business model in this area. Most of these robots, on the other hand, follow the fantasy of half a century ago, and history shows that they are not very good at predicting the long-term consequences and consequences of technological advances. In the words of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, we wanted a flying car, but instead got 140 characters.

Astro could end up joining Amazon’s long list of failed projects (such as the Fire Phone). But I haven’t dismissed it as the cause of the loss yet. The history of technology shows that some of the most wacky ideas will be big hits (when the first Blackberry device arrives, few people think that email in their pocket is a good idea. was).

Amazon houses some of the best brains in artificial intelligence, robotics, and product management. Also, unlike robotics start-ups, Amazon has plenty of cash and plenty of operating space for failures and experiments (although hardware product iterations and innovations are e-commerce websites and software services. Much more difficult and expensive than the experiment).

I’m not looking forward to Amazon solving home surveillance and conference call issues. What I’m interested in is the unexpected twist that Astros development may take in the future. WhatsApp started as an online status indicator. Flickr emerged from a large online role-playing game. Before YouTube became the world’s largest video streaming platform, it was supposed to be an online dating service.

What will Astro (or a candidate for successor) look like in a few years? It will be interesting to see.

Ben Dickson is a software engineer and founder of TechTalks. He writes about technology, business, and politics.

This story was originally posted on Bdtechtalks.com. Copyright 2021

