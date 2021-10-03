How to preview event locations using Google Maps in Google Calendar





Google Calendar has the ability to preview the location of an event on Google Maps. To use this feature:

If you’re using Google apps, you already know how integration between those apps can help. One good example of this is seamless synchronization between Google Calendar and Google Maps. You can use Google Calendar side by side with Google Maps to see where your events are located.

In this article, we’ll see how to use Google Calendar in the “Quick Access Panel” of Google Maps to take advantage of this feature.

How to preview the location of Google Calendar events on your desktop using Google Maps

The easiest way to preview the location of an event in Google Calendar is on your desktop device.

Access Google Calendar on your computer. Create an event and enter its location information, or click an existing event with a location.To preview the location of the event you are creating, on the right[マップマップでプレビュー]Click the icon. The location information is displayed on the right side. To prevent Google Maps from opening in Google Calendar[マップ]At the top right of the panel[閉じる]Click.Be sure to complete all the event details and quick access panel features[保存]Click to add the event to your calendar.

How to preview the location of Google Calendar events on mobile using Google Maps

If you’re using your smartphone to add event locations, here’s how to preview the location on Google Maps.

Open the Google Calendar app. Create an event and enter its location information, or click an existing event with a location.[場所の追加]Check the location of the event on the tab. The app displays a preview of the location photo from Google Maps. Tap the photo to continue. From the pop-up[マップに表示]Select an option. You will be redirected to Google Maps to see more photos of the event location. Manage your time with Google Calendar

Use Google Calendar to manage your time and keep track of your daily information. There are many cooler and more convenient ways to take advantage of Google Maps.

