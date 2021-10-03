Google Chrome is working on a “journey” feature with a sidebar to display pages and search results at the same time / the world of digital information





Google Chrome is currently experimenting with two new features. One is the addition of new journey features and the other is the side search panel.

Both of these new features are aimed at fine-tuning the quality of life provided by the Chrome browser. Chrome is one of the largest browsers on the market due to its 67% share, as stated in the 2021 StatCounter report. Much of the work at the time of this success is feature changes, interface improvements aimed at simply fine-grained control and improvement of both large and small features. The Chrome browser recently hit us with a tab group, which gave us the ability to link to particularly highlighted parts of the page. And now we move on to new features.

The point of both new features that Google begins with its statement is that it helps facilitate the fact that online search is rarely the straight path for most users. The journey is rather directly reflected in this statement, so let’s deal with it. The purpose of this new feature is to group all the links and web pages that you go through when investigating a particular topic.

Journeys, unlike history, have their own pages in the browser, with separate links for each related topic that was pursued. It’s also easier to find a particular link, as opposed to looking into your history for the most subtle ideas of the time. Journeys is now also available for testing in the Chrome Canary browser and can use early access builds.

The purpose of the other features is to make it easy to switch links. Basically, for example, if a user does a Google search and encounters a potentially relevant link, they don’t have to click on that link to lose previous search results or open a new tab. Users can now easily open that link in the sidebar. This allows you to view both search results at the same time while traversing the link at the same time. The sidebar that appears is pretty similar to the mobile version of Google Chrome, but with a narrower rectangular aspect ratio.

Screen recoding of the sidebar feature is available, but Google says the feature is still being tested by developers and may take some time for users to get it. Chrome Canary patrons are advised to pay attention to the sidebar as it will be unveiled for the first time.

