Google Play Services keeps down: fix in 2 minutes





If the Google Play service keeps stopping, freezing, or crashing on Android mobile, it can be quite frustrating. please do not worry. Easy troubleshooting will help you solve the problem.

Google Play Services is an integral part of the Android ecosystem. Connect your app to other Google services such as Google Sign In and Google Maps. These are included in the Android OS and are different from the Google Play store.

When the Google Play Services start to malfunction, the overall user experience of Android users is severely compromised. Therefore, it is imperative to keep modifying the Google Play service on any device.

If you are experiencing crash, freeze, or outage issues with Google Play Services, you should use the following eight troubleshooting steps.

Note: These methods are very simple and do not require any special knowledge. Follow the instructions carefully. Please note that some steps may vary depending on the UI.

1. Clear cache and data from Google Play service

The first time you encounter this issue, try clearing the Google Play service cache and data immediately. This is how you do it:

Launch the Settings app.[アプリ]->[アプリの管理]Go to. Find and tap the Google Play service. Now tap Clear Cache. Then tap Manage Space, then tap Clear All Data.

Please note that erasing all data will delete all data on Google Play stored on your device. You will need to set up your Google Play account again.

2. Uninstall the Android System WebView update

Problems with the Android System WebView app can cause the Google Play service to stop or get stuck. This is an easy solution to uninstall Android System WebView Updates this way.

Launch the Settings app.[アプリ]->[アプリの管理]Go to. Find and tap Android System WebView. If you can’t find it, make sure you can view the system app. When you find it, tap “3 dots” in the upper right. Then tap Uninstall Update to continue.

This is a very effective solution for many Google Play service related issues.

3. Clear the Google Play Store cache

Cache accumulation often leads to this horrific error. The cache may be corrupted and the Google Play service may malfunction. The simplest solution is to clear the cache in the following ways:

Launch the Settings app.[アプリ]->[アプリの管理]Go to. Find the Google Play Store and tap it. next,[キャッシュをクリア]Tap.

You can also erase the data on the Google Play store. However, this is not a required step.

4. Uninstall Google Chrome Update

Another effective solution to fix this error is to uninstall the Google Chrome update if you have recently updated. Do this:

Launch the Settings app.[アプリ]->[アプリの管理]Go to. Find and tap Google Chrome. When you find it, tap “3 dots” in the upper right. Then tap Uninstall Update to continue.

We hope this will roll back the Google Chrome browser and eliminate the issues you are facing. If all goes well, try updating Chrome again.

5. Update all apps

This issue can occur if you haven’t updated the apps installed on your device for a long time. A simple solution in this case is to update all apps as follows:

Make sure you are connected to a WiFi network. Then launch the Google Play Store on your device. Tap the profile icon. next,[アプリとデバイスの管理]Tap. next,[すべて更新]Tap. Wait for all apps to update successfully. Finally, restart your smartphone.

that’s it.

6. Reset the settings of the Google Play service app

Another effective way to address this issue is to reset the Google Play service app settings. Do this:

Launch the Settings app.[アプリ]->[アプリの管理]Go to. Find and tap the Google Play service. Now tap “3 dots” in the upper right corner. Then tap “Reset app settings” to confirm your selection.

This will clear all app settings set for the Google Play service.

7. Delete your Google account

If none of the above methods work, try deleting the Google account associated with your device. Simply remove it and restart your device to see if this resolves the issue.

If the issue is resolved, you can add the same Google account again.

8. Reboot or reset the device

The ultimate solution to a very long list of Android issues is a simple reboot. Often complex solutions fail and this works. So try restarting your device to fix the issue where the Google Play service keeps stopping the issue.

However, if the error persists after all resolutions, the final solution is to reset the device. You will need to reset your device to factory defaults. Before trying this, make sure you have backed up your important data.

These are all the solutions to keep the annoying Google Play service stopping the problem. By now, you would have removed it. Don’t forget to tell everyone which method is best for you.

