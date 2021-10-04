Whistleblowers say Facebook prefers profit over security





John Titor, the founder of Whistleblower Assistance, a legitimate non-profit organization that represents people trying to expose potential violations of the law, said this spring through mutual connections from women who claim to have worked at Facebook. I was contacted.

The woman told Mr. Thai and his team something interesting. She was able to access tens of thousands of pages of internal documents from the world’s largest social network. In a series of phone calls, she asked for legal protection and a way to disclose sensitive information. Mr. Thai, who said she understood the gravity of what the woman brought within minutes, agreed to call her on behalf of her, also known as Sean.

She said she was a very courageous person and took personal risks to hold a trillion-dollar company accountable.

On Sunday, Francis Hogen revealed that he was Sean, a whistleblower against Facebook. Hogen, a product manager who worked for nearly two years on a social network civil misinformation team before leaving May, uses the documents she collects to reveal how much she knows about the harm Facebook is doing. And provided proof. Parliamentarians, regulators, news media.

In an interview with 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, Hogen, 37, said he was worried about what he saw on Facebook. She said the company repeatedly prioritizes its own interests over the public interest. So she decided to copy Facebook’s internal research page and do something about it.

I’ve seen a lot of social networks, but on Facebook it was a lot worse than I’ve seen before. Said Haugen. She added that Facebook has shown over and over again that it chooses profit over security.

Haugen has contributed a number of documents to The Wall Street Journal, which began publishing the findings last month. Revelations such as Facebook’s knowledge that Instagram exacerbated teenager body image problems and the existence of a two-tiered judicial system have been criticized by legislators, regulators and the general public. I spurred it.

Hogen also filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Facebook misleaded investors with a public statement that was inconsistent with internal behavior. She then talked with Senators Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat in Connecticut, and Marsha Blackburn, a Republican in Tennessee, and shared a subset of the document with them.

Hogen is in the spotlight. On Tuesday, she will testify in Congress about Facebook’s impact on young users.

Haugens’ actions were a sign that Facebook was becoming more and more leaky. As the company grows into a megacorporation with more than 63,000 employees, some people are dissatisfied with the controversy over data privacy, misinformation, and hate speech.

In 2018, Christopher Wylie, a disgruntled former employee of consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, prepared for these leaks. Wiley spoke with The New York Times, London observer Guardian, and revealed that Cambridge Analytica had improperly collected Facebook data to create a voter profile without the consent of the user.

In the aftermath, more of Facebook’s own employees began to speak out. Later that same year, Facebook employees provided executive notes and planning documents to media outlets such as the Times and BuzzFeed News. In mid-2020, employees who disagreed with Facebook’s decision to leave a controversial post from President Donald J. Trump staged a virtual strike and sent more inside information to the press.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks there were more leaks last year than we all wanted at a meeting with employees in June 2020.

Facebook tried to push Haugen back first. On Friday, Facebook’s Vice President of Policy and Global Affairs Nick Clegg explained to whistleblowers that they were likely to say 60 minutes, calling the accusation misleading and telling employees 1,500 words. I sent a memo. On Sunday, Craig appeared on CNN to protect the company, saying the platform reflects the good, the evil, and the ugly of humanity, trying to mitigate, reduce, and amplify good.

Facebook didn’t talk to Haugen directly late Sunday. The company’s spokeswoman, Lena Pietch, said she continues to make significant improvements to address the spread of false information and harmful content. It is not true to encourage bad content and suggest doing nothing.

Hogen and her team set up her Twitter account and personal website in preparation for revealing herself. On the website, Hogen was described as an advocate of public surveillance on social media.

Originally from Iowa City, Iowa, Hogen studied electrical and computer engineering at Olin College and earned an MBA from Harvard University, the website says. After that, I worked on the algorithm on Google, Pinterest, and Yelp. In June 2019, she joined Facebook. There she addressed the issue of democracy and false alarms and worked on counterintelligence, according to the website.

Mr. Haugens’ complaint against the SEC was based on a pile of her documents and consisted of many cover letters. Seven of them were obtained by the Times. Each letter details a variety of topics, including Facebook’s role in disseminating false information after the 2020 elections and the impact of its products on the mental health of teens, investor and future investment. He accused the company of making serious misrepresentations and dropouts in a statement to the house.

The letter compared official statements and disclosures to lawmakers made by Mr. Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives with internal investigations and documents of the company. In a cover letter, Mr. Haugen said Facebook contributed to the misinformation of the election and the riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

Facebook has released false information related to the 2020 elections and riots and efforts to combat violent extremism, but Haugens’s document tells another story. In fact, Facebook knew that its algorithms and platforms were driving this kind of harmful content and couldn’t deploy internally recommended or permanent measures.

Tye said he was in contact with the SEC’s whistleblower office and executive department on Facebook. The SEC usually provides protection that protects a tipster of a company from retaliation. Authorities also offer whistleblowers 10% to 30% incentives if the whistleblower’s advice leads to successful enforcement measures that result in fines in excess of $ 1 million.

The SEC did not respond to the request for comment.

After filing a SEC complaint, Hogen and her legal team contacted Blumental and Blackburn, Thai said. In May, lawmakers held a hearing on protecting children online, focusing on how companies such as Facebook collect data via apps such as Instagram.

In August, Blumenthal and Blackburn wrote to Zuckerberg asking Facebook to disclose an internal investigation into how the service affects children’s mental health. Facebook responded with a letter that distracted questions about internal investigations, as the app had a positive effect on children.

However, according to Haugen’s document, Facebook researchers have done a lot of research on the impact of Facebook products on teenagers, Blumental said in an interview last week. He said the company was engaged in concealment and deception.

Blumental said in an interview on Sunday that Haugen has proved reliable, courageous and persuasive since his first visit to my office at the end of the summer.

Some of Haugens’ documents have also been distributed to state attorneys’ chiefs in California, Vermont, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Nebraska, Thai said.

But he said the document was not shared with the Federal Trade Commission, which filed an antitrust proceeding against Facebook. In a video posted by Whistleblower Assistance on Sunday, Hogen said he didn’t think the dissolution of Facebook would solve the company’s internal problems.

She said in a video that the future path is about transparency and governance. It’s not about dismantling Facebook.

Hogen also spoke with French and British parliamentarians, as well as members of the European Parliament. This month she will appear in front of the British Parliamentary Commission. He then said he would stop at the Web Summit, a technical conference in Lisbon and Brussels, to meet with European policy makers in November.

On Sunday, the GoFundMe page created by Whistleblower Assistance for Mr. Hogen was also released. Keeping in mind that Facebook has endless resources and an army of lawyers, the group has set a goal of raising $ 10,000. Within 30 minutes, 18 donors donated $ 1,195.

