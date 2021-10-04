At this point, Halo Infinite launches without a campaign and can still be a mega-hit





Undoubtedly, every time Halo Infinite did a multiplayer playtest in the last few weeks, it was successful. It started out as a limited closed group, but now anyone who has signed up for Halo Insider can join. This is not difficult and has been well received.

It all culminated this weekend. There, for the first time, the game opened a classic big team battle mode full of desert warthogs, ghosts and banshees. The whole game feels like a real return to Halo 3 for the first time in a while.

Then there is the other half.

It’s a campaign and we rarely see or hear it, except for screenshots and simple cutscene clips. Halo Infinite’s biggest campaign preview came a year ago when its debut was very bad. This helped delay the game by a year. Still, I haven’t seen such an extensive preview since then.

Microsoft and 343 claim to release both on December 8th, despite previous rumors of splitting multiplayer and campaign releases.

Still, after playing multiplayer tests, all I keep thinking is that I can split them up. Launched in full multiplayer mode, Halo Infinite is a huge hit without a campaign. That may not be ideal, but if it still means that the campaign doesn’t end in a hurry (already known at baseline, it starts without co-op mode), I think it’s worth it. Fans will enjoy multiplayer and won’t mind.

This is a unique situation due to the way Halo Infinite is configured. First, you have all of your Xbox Game Pass, and with it, it’s all free at baseline. But beyond that, Halo Infinite has announced that the multiplayer component will be completely free, even outside the game pass. Like Fortnite and Warzone, you can make money by selling seasonal cosmetics Battle Passes. The Halo Infinite campaign, on the other hand, must be a paid release or played using the Xbox Game Pass. So, in a sense, these two things are already separated.

Maybe everything works. Maybe the campaign will come together and start nicely on December 8th. But then the longer you go without seeing anything, the more incredible it becomes. And I’m not saying I want to do this, but with multiplayer testing, the game is powerful enough to separate the two if needed, in which case more time is spent on the campaign. I found it necessary. Multiplayer, frankly, looks sophisticated enough to launch tomorrow, and they had an extra year to make sure it was true (obviously). It did a lot of good things). But a campaign? Don’t rush just because you have a traditional release model in mind. In 2021, we will be flexible. Players don’t mind waiting for bugs, breaks, or incompleteness when launching the game.

