Genshin Impact reveals Primogem gift code, new 2.2 character banner

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

Now, after the flood of famous Inazuma characters in 2.0 and 2.1, things are settling down a bit at Genshin Impact. I’ve seen Ayaka, Daimiya, Shogun Raiden, Sara Kujo, Sayu, and Kokomi, so I’m finally back to rerun. At least one more new Inazuma character will be coming.

The special program today announced that the next two banners of Genshin Impact will include reruns of the five-star Hydrobow and Pyropole Arms Child and Hootao, respectively. The catch is that the Hu Taos banner will also feature a new 4-star pyropole arm, Thomas. This is something I’ve already encountered many times in the story of Genshin Impacts Inazuma.

The Inazuma character is not yet complete. There is no doubt that the shrine maiden and Goro will come soon, and it seems likely that Scalamoushe will come someday (do you feel that the name has changed in the English version of the game recently?). We learned that he was essentially a clone of General Raiden.

But of course, what you’ve been waiting for is the primogem gift code that was distributed as part of the stream when we announced the 2.2 patch. they are:

LBNDKG8XDTND 100 primogems and 10 mystic ores BSNUJGQFUTPM 100 primogems and 50,000 Mora NB6VKHQWVANZ 100 primogems and 5 hero wits

These will only last until tomorrow, so act quickly to redeem them. Enter here on the Genshin site.

So there’s new event and story content in addition to this, but this would be a bit of a break when compared to the absolute flood of lightning content we’ve seen so far. This is fine. I know at least a few people are excited to see these reruns. Child and Hootao have been key members of my team for most of the year and I already have Hootao in C2 so I probably don’t need to go further down the rabbit hole for her.I don’t have her staff

Genshin Impact has progressed from its anniversary drama, and fans were angry about it, but most seem to have given up and are back to play the game as usual. There are still plenty of giveaways between holiday events and special prizes, and hey, today’s code will give you two draws almost on its own. Just perform an extra 20 daily quests and you’ll be there.

