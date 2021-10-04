South Korean AgriTech startup N.THING has secured $ 26 million in funding to accelerate growth and expansion worldwide





InterVest, one of South Korea’s leading start-up investors and currently expanding its presence in Southeast Asia worldwide, led the financing as a financial investment body. Korea’s innovative eco-friendly energy and LPG company, E1, has joined N.THING as a new strategic investor operating mega ICT, energy and ESG-related business funds. In addition, KT & G, a major Korean tobacco company, is also participating in this round, and we hope that the variety of crops and the enhancement of overseas markets will be enhanced. With this increase, N.THING worked with patient capital to expand the market globally based on advanced farm solutions.

With a seven-year history based in Seoul, the company is one of the forefront of vertical farming, where vegetables are grown all year round without pesticides, pollution or pollution. N.Thing aims to encourage everyone to adopt agriculture by developing products and services for sustainable smart farms. Launched in 2014, N.Thing offers the modular container vertical farm “CUBE” and its solution “CUBEOS”. In May 2021, N.Thing signed a contract with Sarya Holdings of the United Arab Emirates to build a $ 3 million vertical farm this year.

We will leverage our latest investment to implement the global commercialization plan for CUBE with cultivated crops and portfolio expansion. Short-term milestones include supply chain scaling, business expansion, and national and international expansion of product lines and technology platforms. We are currently working with South Korea’s largest retailer, Emart, to distribute crops through a new vertical farming unit to be launched later this year in Icheon, South Korea.

N.Thing will also work together to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s long-term focus on food resilience. As a strategic partner of Sarya Holdings, N.Thing, we value the establishment of a vertical farming cluster in Abu Dhabi to supply cultivated crops throughout the United Arab Emirates and the wider GCC region.

Jinwoo Song, Managing Director of InterVest, said: Innovate the food value chain. We are pleased to partner with them. ”

Chris Lee, CFO of N.Thing, said: It’s the beginning. ”

N.Thing recently opened its first smart farm showroom, Sik Mul Sung Dosan, in Seoul. This is a premium shop complex with N.Thing’s flagship products, deepening customer communication and sharing the value and essence of freshness.

“New capital from current and new investors, as well as additional support from long-term investment partners, briefly illustrates the significant need for new solutions for agricultural systems. This funding only facilitates continued expansion. Not ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance), and ultimately Food Miles for Digital Transformation in Agriculture, ”says Leo Kim, CEO and Founder of N.THING.

About N.THING

Founded in January 2014, N.THING is a Seoul-based agrifood technology company that combines IoT technology and data to lead the innovation of agricultural products and, by extension, the food value chain from farm to table. I am. We have developed the world’s first modular vertical farming method “CUBE” that is easy to expand. N.THING CUBE is a modular farm with mass productivity, with a dedicated OS providing an optimized environment for each crop for maximum efficiency. N.THING is the world’s first smart farming company that won the iF Design Award Architecture in 2020. In addition, it won the Best of Innovation at CES2020 for its first outstanding technology in the agricultural field. .. N.THING plans to expand its business on a large scale this year after the PoC process in the UAE has been successfully completed.

(Website) www.nthing.net (LinkedIn) https://www.linkedin.com/company/n.thing

About Sariya Holdings

Sarya Holdings is a UAE comprehensive trading business that owns Smart Acres, an agricultural technology business that launches and operates IoT-based hydroponic vertical farming in collaboration with N.THING in the Middle East. It is also the parent company of Sarya General Trading, a food trading company, and Sarya Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products. For more information; http://www.sarya.ae

About InterVest

Founded in 1999 as Korea’s top tier VC, Intervest provides differentiated value propositions to leading startups by providing hands-on management support and a world-class globalization platform. We are investing globally, gradually expanding our geographic presence from Southeast Asia and currently managing approximately $ 1 billion in assets. For more information; http://www.intervest.co.kr

N.THING Video: Link

Source N.THING

Related Links

nthing.net

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nthing-a-south-korean-agritech-startup-secures-26-million-in-fundraising-to-accelerated-growth-and-expansion-worldwide-301390064.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos