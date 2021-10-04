New York launches initiative to help survivors of domestic violence





Staten Island, NY New York has announced $ 6.5 million in funding to enable state-licensed service providers to provide support and assistance options to survivors of domestic violence and their families. Governor Kathy Hokuru recently announced.

The $ 6.5 million managed by the State Children’s and Family Services Department supports two initiatives.

$ 4.8 million will be allocated to 79 service providers across the state to provide housing for survivors of domestic violence. This includes $ 9,608 for the Seafarers Association for Children and Families on Staten Island.

An additional $ 1.7 million will be allocated to five nonprofits offering domestic violence prevention programs. According to the state, each of these programs will receive $ 342,380 at East Hampton’s Retreat, a gay and lesbian anti-violence project in New York City, Troy’s Unity House, Syracuse’s Bella House, and Erie County’s Family Justice Center. ..

In addition, Hochul declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She highlighted a new technology safety and innovation awareness campaign for survivors, coordinated by the State Office for Domestic Violence Prevention (OPDV), which sheds light on the role of technology in abuse.

We’ve been here since my mother defended the survivors of domestic violence, but our mission to end the abuse and suffering that too many had to endure is still over. No, Hokuru said. Our systems must evolve and continue to provide innovative solutions to meet the needs of survivors and families wherever they are.

OPDV’s new social media campaign highlights the crossroads of technology with domestic violence and raises awareness of forms of technology-based abuse.

According to the state, technology provides survivors with access to information, security plans, and connectivity with support systems, which abusive partners use to further harm their partners.

In addition to campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, the agency sponsors a panel discussion featuring representatives from Facebook, Apple, Norton LifeLock, and academia experts, and new tech-backed abuse and mobile advocacy related. Discuss various risks. Other innovations to help survivors. The discussion “Balance between Innovation and Safety in the Context of Gender-Based Violence” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th. It is intended for service providers, advocates, and victim assistance professionals.

Later this month, OPDV also released a new publication to help survivors and advocates understand technology-based abuse and provide concrete tools and procedures to protect the privacy and security of the digital world. increase.

The agency has also launched a new website.

The New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available on 27/7: 800-942-6906 (phone), 844-997-2121 (text) or @ opdv.ny.gov (chat).

Last year, state and local hotlines received 252,535 assistance requests.

The Office of Victim Services also funds a network of more than 212 community-based programs that directly serve crime victims and their families. The program also helps victims of crime apply for compensation and other assistance from agencies. This is a safety net for individuals who do not have other resources.

