Profitroom celebrates Hotel Innovation Awards at this year’s Hotel 360 Expo





Hotel technology provider Profitroom is celebrating a successful year in a turbulent hospitality environment that won the Hotel Innovation Award at this year’s Hotel 360 Expo and won the prestigious award.

Held at ExCeL in London on September 28th and 29th, Hotel 360 Expo connects hospitality professionals with key solutions, services and innovations that can enhance your business with awards incorporated as part of the event. I am aiming.

Profitroom, an award-winning service to the hospitality industry to facilitate direct hotel bookings, is recognized for its comprehensive technical solutions that have supported more than 3,500 hotels worldwide throughout the pandemic and subsequent busy summer months. Was done.

The Hotel Innovation Awards recognize hospitality brands that demonstrate outstanding quality, functionality and innovation to support hotels. Profitroom is highly regarded for its ability to bring new life to the hotel’s day-to-day operations, and innovative technology is set to serve the hotel over the years to come.

One of the innovations Profitroom users liked was the ability to automatically issue vouchers for canceled reservations instead of refunds. Not only did this protect the hotel owner’s cash flow, but the rebooking trip eased the burden on the hotel team. Profitroom also features an online gift voucher platform that is fully integrated with the booking engine, allowing guests to book their future online stays themselves using the voucher. This eliminates the need for a booking team, which was mostly laid off at the time.

As we enter a new era of hospitality, this award highlights the brand’s position as a leader in digital hotel marketing. Samantha Williams, Director of Business Development at Profitroom, commented: I am happy to receive this award. Success is due to the consistent efforts of a dedicated team that is constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance the services that support the hotel. The last 18 months have been one of the most difficult things for the hospitality industry to date, during which time our services have helped hotel owners not only survive, but also succeed in the face of major adversity. It’s great to know that we’ve helped hotel owners.

Samantha continued: The summer period was very important to help the hotel recover, and our technology is something to help maximize efforts during this important period of recovery. I went by the way. We will continue to work with hotel owners to determine the best solution for hotel owners and continually innovate and develop our approach. This award helps to emphasize that our commitment to doing so to the industry was absolutely pleasing.

So far this year, Profitrooms’ innovative approach to direct booking has been combined with hotel marketing expertise to serve top-end hotel and resort clients around the world, including major hospitality brands. increase.

For more information about Profitroom, please visit https://www.profitroom.com/ or send an email to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://premierconstructionnews.com/2021/10/03/profitroom-celebrates-hotel-innovation-award-win-at-this-years-hotel-360-expo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos