Facebook whistleblowers said in “60 minutes” that the company prioritized profits over public goods.





A 37-year-old former Facebook product manager who tackled the issue of civil integrity at the company knows that Facebook is using the platform to disseminate hatred, violence, and misinformation, and the company is proof of that. The document states that it tried to hide.

“What I’ve seen many times on Facebook is that there was a conflict of interest between what’s good for the general public and what’s good for Facebook, and Facebook makes more money, and so on. Many times I chose to optimize for profit. “Haugen said” 60 minutes. ”

Scott Pelly, correspondent for “60 Minutes,” quotes one of Facebook’s (FB) internal documents as follows: “About a month ago, Haugen filed at least eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission, claiming that the company was hiding investigations into shortcomings from investors and the general public. She also with The Wall Street Journal. We shared the document. The Wall Street Journal conducted a multi-part investigation showing that Facebook is aware of app issues, such as the negative effects of false information and the harm caused by Instagram, especially to young girls. Launched on Facebook in 2019 after working for other major high-tech companies like GOOGL GOOGLE and Pinterest (PINS), Haugen launched on Tuesday in the Senate on consumer protection, product safety and data security. I will testify in front of the subcommittee.

“I’ve seen a lot of social networks, but on Facebook it’s a lot worse than I’ve ever seen,” says Haugen. “At some point in 2021, I realized that I had to do this in a systematic way. I would have to get out enough. [documents] No one can doubt that this is the real thing. ”

Facebook actively opposes the report, calling many of its claims “misleading” and claiming that the app is doing better than harm.

Facebook spokeswoman Lena Pietch said in a CNN business statement following “60 minutes,” “Our team protects the ability of billions of people to express themselves openly and platform. We need to balance the need to keep it in a safe and positive place. ” interview. “We continue to make significant improvements to combat the spread of false information and harmful content. It is not true to encourage bad content and suggest doing nothing.”

“Social media isn’t as perfect as any other area,” Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, told CNN’s Brian Stelter prior to an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday morning.

“We are doing a huge amount of research and sharing it with outside researchers as much as possible, but we work with other scholars to do peer-reviewed exercises and write papers in-house. Remember that there is a difference. It will trigger internal discussions and provide information. “

Haugen said Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We never created a disgusting platform, but we disliked and polarized content delivered more. If it had the side effect of gaining reach, I allowed the choice. ”

Whistleblower revealed

Haugen said he was hired by Facebook in 2019 and got a job working on dealing with incorrect information. However, shortly after the 2020 presidential election, her feelings for the company began to change after the company decided to dissolve the team of civil integrity.

She will use the platform to help organize the January 6 riots at Capitol Hill through this decision and the company’s move to disable other election protection measures such as false alarm prevention tools. I suggested that I could do it.

“They basically said,’Oh, we passed the election. There was no riot. Now we can get rid of the integrity of the citizens,'” she said. “Fast-forwarding a few months, we rioted. It was a moment I liked when they removed the integrity of the public, so that Facebook wouldn’t be in danger.”

According to Facebook, the work of the civil integrity team was distributed to other units at the time of the dissolution.

According to Hogen, algorithms from social media companies designed to show users the content they are most likely to be involved in are involved in many of the issues.

“One of the consequences of how Facebook chose that content today is to optimize the content for engagement and response, but according to our own research, we dislike it, split content, and bipolar. Optimized content is easier. It inspires people to get angry more than any other emotion. ” “If we change the algorithm more securely, people spend less time on the site, click less ads, and make less money,” she added.

In an internal note obtained on Sunday in the New York Times, Craig pushed back allegations that Facebook contributed to the January 6 riots.

“Social media has had a huge impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often the place where much of this debate takes place,” Craig said in a memo. “So it’s natural for people to ask if it’s part of the problem, but the idea that Facebook is the main cause of polarization isn’t supported by the facts.”

“No one on Facebook is malicious, but the incentives are off,” Haugen said.

“Facebook makes more money by consuming more content. People enjoy engaging in what elicits emotional reactions,” she said. “And the more anger they are exposed to, the more they interact and consume.”

