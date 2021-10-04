Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025. Here’s what you need to know before Windows 11 is released:





Windows 10 support will continue to be available for four years.

Angela Lang / CNET

Windows 10 joins Windows 7 in the graveyard of past Microsoft operating systems. With Microsoft’s free upgrade to Windows 11, Technology Jaguar Note will unplug Windows 10 support on October 14, 2025. It will take years to prepare as Microsoft slowly migrates over 1 billion Windows users to Windows 11. The OS will be gradually rolled out to compatible Windows devices from October 5th to mid-2022.

Windows 11 has a completely new design with a Mac-like look and includes updated features. For example, the Windows Start menu gets updates that go to another location on the screen. There are also changes to make Android apps easier to use on Windows 11.

What happens to PCs that are still running Windows 10 in 2025, as many people are preparing to update their Windows laptops and desktops to the latest software? This is explained below.

What does Microsoft end support for Windows 10?

As with Windows 7 in January 2020, Microsoft will end active support for Windows 10 in 2025. You can continue to use the software, but you will not get any more security updates. Also, there are no new features added to the software. Instead, Microsoft is shifting its focus to Windows 11 with Android apps, desktop widgets, and new Xbox gaming features for PCs.

Need to switch to Windows 11?

Probably not. Many people are still running Windows 7 and 8 on their computers and have never switched to Windows 10. However, we recommend that you use the latest software so that you can get security updates. Without security updates, your computer is at risk of malware and other vulnerabilities, potentially exposed to hacks and viruses.

Can I upgrade Windows 11 completely free of charge?

Yes. When Microsoft releases Windows 11 on October 5, free upgrades to eligible Windows 10 PCs will be available. Free upgrades will continue until 2022. You’re still running Windows 7, but if you’re upgrading to Windows 11, you’ll need it first. Upgrade to Windows 10 to be eligible.

Read more: How to download Windows 10 for free before Windows 11 arrives

When will Windows 11 support end?

Windows 11 is so new that you may not get the answer in the next few years. With the end of support, Microsoft 10 has been around for 10 years, so Windows 11 has a similar timeline.

For more information about Windows 11, we’ll show you how to download a new operating system and check if your computer is compatible. See also the comparison between Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

