Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 focuses on the role of technology in urban services





Barcelona, ​​Spain, October 4, 2021 / PRNewswire /-From October 14th to 15th, the Shanghai Postal Museum will host a new edition of the Smart City Expo Shanghai (SCES), a major event on urban innovation in the Asian continent. To do. With “The Smart is Rising” as its motto, the second edition of SCES addresses the importance of innovation to improve urban construction, benefit citizens, share opportunities and create a better future.

Smart City Expo Shanghai 2021 focuses on the role of technology in servicing cities.

Hosted by Fira de Barcelona and INTEX, Smart City Expo Shanghai offers more than 20 sessions centered on four theme blocks: digital transformation, energy and environment, governance and smart mobility. These issues are analyzed by more than 70 local experts, scholars and industry leaders and share knowledge with the goal of making the city more familiar to the population.

In addition to the conference, the event will also include the participation of national and international companies, including companies in the technology sector such as Huawei, China Mobile Limited and Cloudwalk Technology. These companies offer cutting-edge solutions in this area.Of smart cities and urban innovation

On the second day of the show, the Smart City Expo Shanghai Awards will be awarded to recognize the best initiatives and experiences in the areas of digital transformation, energy and environment, governance and smart mobility on the Asian continent.

The event will also host the launch of the Barcelona-Shanghai Bridge, an initiative sponsored by the Barcelona City Council in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Department of the Shanghai City Council. Different public and private stakeholders in both cities.

SCES is part of the internationalization strategy of the Smart City Expo World Conference, the 11th edition of the 11th edition from November 16-18, 2021, hosted by Fira de Barcelona, ​​a major international summit on smart cities and urban solutions. is. Other events held as part of this strategy include Atlanta (USA), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Doha (Qatar), Critiva (Brazil) and Kyoto (Japan).

