The dollar strengthens as the nerves of the Chinese Evergrande resurface





On March 20, 2019, employees count US dollar bills at a currency exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany./File Photo

Singapore, October 4 (Reuters)-The dollar finds support just below last week’s peak on Monday as new concerns over China’s real estate sector and looming US labor data have made investors cautious. rice field.

The greenback hit a 14-month high in the euro and a 19-month high in the yen last week as markets predicted that US interest rates could rise ahead of its peers worldwide.

Embarrassed developer China Evergrande (3333.HK) shares suspended in Hong Kong for no immediate reason, rekindling market nerves about potential global transmission, or at least the pain of China’s real estate sector I let you.read more

The euro is below $ 1.16, at $ 1.1595, not far from the $ 1.1563 valley last week. The yen has risen to 110.99 per dollar. Sterling, Australia and Kiwi all eased slightly and the offshore yuan fell 0.3%.

Investors are concerned that the collapse of the Evergrande Group could hurt the already fragile Chinese economy and hinder the growth of the global economy. The US dollar index rose 0.1% to 94.049. The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $ 0.7257 and the kiwi fell 0.1% to $ 0.6932.

“I’m a little nervous (there),” said Mo Sion Sim, a currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore. Even if most traders believe they can reduce the systemic risk of Evergrande.

“This is part of the wall of concern,” he said. If the COVID background improves, growth stabilizes, and inflation concerns subside, the market could eventually “rise”, but so far investor sentiment has deteriorated considerably.

In addition to the Evergrande Group, the CNBC report on Friday, which said US trade representative Katherine Tai announced on Monday that China was not in compliance with the US-China trade rules, also supported the dollar, especially against the yuan.

The Chinese market was closed due to a holiday.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia met on Tuesday and is expected to stabilize its policy. Overall, the price of a 25 basis point increase from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday is.

And on Friday, US labor data is expected to show continued improvement in the employment market, with an additional 460,000 jobs expected in September.

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said, “The question is whether there are numbers that will change the Fed’s view of the reduction in bond purchases in November, and with growing concerns about stagflation, really weak numbers. What do the hot numbers mean? “

“If US Treasuries find more buyers in US non-farm payrolls this Friday, the dollar could be put up for sale this week.”

Elsewhere in Reuters’ research, Australia expects cash rates to be withheld until at least 2024, as the RBA claims.

The swap market shows that there is a 97% chance of a rate hike in New Zealand on Wednesday and a 96% chance of another rate hike in November.

Meanwhile, Sterling, despite rising Friday, sharply draws down last week when traders ignored the hawkish central bank rhetoric and focused on the sour outlook and the risks of both high interest rates and inflation. I have a loss due to.

Rabobank strategist Jane Foley said that as the currency wiped out the rise in early 2021, “investors are judging Britain on the basis of UK fundamentals factors and the movement of the pound sterling as a whole.

“The UK no longer has a vaccine advantage … and PM (Boris) Johnson likes to see Brexit as” complete “, but many companies and commentators have begun to assess its impact. I have just started. “

Sterling finally purchased $ 1.1353.

Report by Tom Westbrook. Edited by Shri Navaratnam

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

