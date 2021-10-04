MeitY plans a technical repository for digital services using open source software





The Department of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is looking for a customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution based on free open source software (FOSS) that can be deployed and used on its own platform. The future of developing other civilian interfaces similar to the Aarogya Setu app and the COWIN platform.

The goal is to create an open source software repository that can be accessed and used across departments, states, and countries. Currently, the government is using FOSS to find solutions in the Agritech, Healthcare, Governance, and Education segments.

To this end, MeitY has announced the # FOSS4Gov Innovation Challenge, which has won 1,400 registrations nationwide, including Tier II and Tier III cities.

The winning team will not only work with the government on platforms of various population sizes, but will also win prizes of up to Rs 900,000 to develop solutions.

Three winners will be selected separately in the CRM and ERP categories. The first prize is 20 Rakı, the second prize is 15 Rakı, and the third prize is 10 Rakı.

Abhishek Singh, CEO of the National eGovernment Division (NeGD), told Business Line: We want to give the FOSS community the opportunity to build their own solutions, especially in the areas of CRM and ERP that governments can adopt. This is the first step in building a FOSS-based govtech stack, and the repository will be available across departments, states, and countries.

We have a good response and lots of entries and hopefully we can find some solutions that will be part of the government’s FOSS repository. He added.

Shin said the key issue to be resolved was to make the government’s online portal smoother and easier for citizens to interact with the government.

MeitY has partnered with investment firm Omidyar Network India (ONI) to guide the finalist team for the program. ONI will also award a separate award to teams that develop and integrate citizen-centric safeguards to protect citizens’ data and integrate them into the app.

When MeitY was considering this, we thought we could contribute in two ways. You can assist the finalists in the final selection with leading FOSS and domain experts who guide and guide them before presenting their final ideas. Another aspect is that in addition to what MeitY does with prizes, it offers citizen-centric safeguard-specific prizes, as if the app had features that were particularly helpful in protecting citizen data. That is. Awarded what Omidyar Network India partner Varad Pande told Business Line.

Why FOSS?

Governments are known to work with legacy IT majors to build different platforms for deploying their own software, but that trend is slowly changing. Since 2016, the government has been using FOSS to develop several digital services such as DigiLocker, Aarogya Setu, UPI and Aadhaar.

According to Singh, developing solutions through FOSS brings multiple brain collaborations while proprietary software is being worked on by a certain number of engineers in the company. There is no vendor lock-in. You don’t have to work with the same software forever. Whenever you work with a software company in digital services, all projects are carried out under a finite contract of 3 or 5 years. You have to go to a single source, posting that you have to pay more.

FOSS has a developer community that is always involved with you and helps you. The overall cost of ownership of the government is also low. Also, if replication is available, no one else has to build the solution from scratch. Shin added.

In addition to cost and vendor lock-in issues, FOSS enables greater accountability and transparency. Apps such as Aarogya Setu and COWIN are built on FOSS, and as the code was shared with the wider community, many people returned to report bugs and other issues incorporated by the government. Deepen your involvement with the community. Pande said.

