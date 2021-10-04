Will the lab-on-a-chip device developed by BYU help save lives?





BYU researchers can use 3D printers to create microfluidic devices with smaller components than ever before. Engineering professors say the development could change the way healthcare professionals perform their diagnoses and save lives. (BYU)

A team of interdisciplinary researchers at Brigham Young University, led by PROVOBYU Engineering Professor Greg Nordin, have developed a new 3D printing technology to create the smallest high-resolution microfluidic lab-on-a-chip device ever.

Lab-on-a-chip devices are miniaturized devices that can perform commonly performed laboratory analyzes such as biomedical diagnostics and DNA analysis. The idea is that scientists take the biomedical laboratory and diagnostic equipment there and reduce it to small chips that can be processed and measured in the same way as a laboratory.

The researcher who elaborated on this process is a new treatise published in Nature Communications.

This technology has been developed since the late 1980s to improve the cost efficiency, speed, sensitivity and consistency of biochemical detection and biomedical diagnosis. Researchers say the device uses automated technology to reduce human error, enable more controlled testing, and require minimal liquid samples.

The developers used microfluidic technology to create microchannels, pumps, and valves that allow testing and reaction with picometeric liquids, like a small portion of a drop of blood.

As technology advances over the last few decades, one of the biggest challenges for lab-on-a-chip devices is generally to be manufactured in a dust-free and other pollutant-free clean room. This process can take up to 3-4 days. This means that production and distribution to the market will be expensive, time consuming and difficult.

BYU’s engineering professor, Greg Nordin, and a team of students and professors have discovered a way to 3D print a microfluidic device that is smaller yet fully functional than ever before. (Photo: BYU)

Commercial 3D printers are not advanced enough to create microchannels and tiny technologies for chips. For this reason, Nordin and the research team say they have built their own 3D printers, each capable of producing the smallest lab-on-a-chip devices from the type of plastic created by photopolymerized liquids, for about $ 100,000 each. It changed layer by layer to high resolution solid material in 5-7 minutes without spending millions of dollars on installing and using a clean room.

These printers require little maintenance and can produce bulbs as small as 15 microns.

“This is a real innovation,” said Nordin, who said that prototypes of these devices were developed so quickly that “a failure-free, frequent approach to iterating successful devices” in a clean room. I added that I can take. The development of each prototype is very time consuming and therefore “valuable”.

He and his team are currently operating three 3D printers of different generations and iterations, and four new developments are underway. They use this technology to create a series of small pumps and valves, reaction chambers and mixtures all on one tip.

Low development costs after the initial cost of building a printer means that these devices can be manufactured at low cost, making them accessible to the poorly serviced community, he said. Due to its small size, it is easy to handle and easy to distribute, and it can also be managed by a nurse. Prototypes are also inexpensive and easy to build, and each chip can run multiple tests to provide multiple features, facilitating the development of different technologies and features within the chip.

BYU researchers can 3D print microfluidic devices with smaller components than ever before. (Photo: BYU)

“This development will revolutionize (in the field) in the following ways. To date, we haven’t seen many microfluidic devices on the market. 3D printing allows us to prototype very quickly and the manufacturing path is proto. It’s exactly the same as the typing path. Bottom line: The amount of friction is so low that it can be really revolutionary in device development, “Nordin said.

He gave an example of William Pitt, a professor of chemical engineering at BYU, who is one of his colleagues and his colleagues, working on a submission to the National Institutes of Health. This includes significantly speeding up the treatment of sepsis. Sepsis is a bacterial infection that is often fatal and resistant to antibiotics. Regular biomedical tests may take several days between blood draws to determine which antibiotics are effective. Using a lab-on-a-chip device instead can reduce that time to about two hours.

“If the person can be treated immediately, the mortality rate will change completely,” Nordin said.

He believes that this new technology could completely change the way medical professionals diagnose and save lives. He also learned to Utah that “this state-of-the-art research at the University of Utah has had an immeasurable impact on the real world, and the education that students get from engaging in it is truly amazing.” I want you to do it.

Within his team, faculty members guide and direct research and development, but students do most practical work. Nordin explained that the first author in a treatise published in Nature Communications was a master’s student in Peru who came up with many innovative ideas.

“Everyone had a role to play. The really great thing about it is that companies are about to spin out and provide tech employment opportunities in Utah. This has always been one of our goals. “He said.

