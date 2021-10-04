DXC Introduces SAP to Google Cloud to Modernize Thailand’s Cement Building Materials Business





Siam Cement Group’s (SCG) cement building materials business chose DXC to modernize mission-critical IT applications and accelerate cloud migration plans by deploying SAP solutions built on Google Cloud.

The terms of the partnership revolve around a global system integrator (GSI) upgrading and migrating an organization’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to the cloud and deploying SAP S / 4HANA in a five-year transformation project.

Khun Tarini Chucharoen, Digital Technology Manager, Regional Business for Cement Building Materials, said the ASEAN construction industry is at an inflection point and customer thinking and priorities change as we all adapt to the new normal. Said that.

We turned to digital technology and the cloud to stay competitive in the cement and building materials business. Together with DXC’s trusted partners, it’s firmly established in IT assets, allowing us to accelerate our digital transformation strategy with a cost-effective approach.

Recognized as the largest and oldest cement and building materials company in Thailand and Southeast Asia, SCG operates the cement building materials business, one of three core business units focused on the manufacture and distribution of cement and concrete products. I am.

The company has been working with DXC for over a decade, with a particular focus on infrastructure and outsourcing of managed services related to private clouds and security, including application implementation and support.

When running multiple instances of SAP ERP applications, subsidiaries need greater enterprise-wide visibility across all business functions, shifting workloads from on-premises infrastructure to DXC to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). I asked you to.

The project will be supported by the ability to scale up and down the ERP system to respond to changing customer demands and data volumes, minimizing user confusion and providing rapid deployment to the cloud. It is designed.

In addition, the project will migrate SAP workloads to Google Cloud via a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) approach, accessible across the organization’s network, and distributed to 33 companies in 14 countries. Consolidated the instances.

By implementing this cloud-based solution, the cement building materials business was able to maximize its value from the move to the cloud, added Apichart Arunkunarax, Managing Director of Thailand at DXC. This effort demonstrates the strength of DXC capabilities across the enterprise technology stack and the ability to move applications to the cloud in the right way to realize the value of a customer’s investment.

Since its implementation, the new cloud-based solution has enabled 1000 employees to use products that are integrated across finance, sales, supply chain, procurement and procurement, manufacturing and production planning.

Phase 2 of the partnership will bring SAP 4.7 entities onboard the “harmonious” SAP S / 4HANA platform to take advantage of new high-speed systems and innovations as part of the project roadmap.

SAP and DXC are strategic partners and have worked together for many years, said Atul Tuli, managing director of SAP Indochina. The move to the cloud will help the cement building materials business leverage the awareness of SAP S / 4HANA, an intelligent ERP solution across the cloud, to work in harmony to deliver new levels of performance across the organization. It also helps you take advantage of new opportunities and manage the dynamic market environment.

